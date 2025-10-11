World Arthritis Day 2025: How Nutrition And Exercise Can Ease Your Joints The Smart Way
Ahead of World Arthritis Day on October 12, learn simple, science-backed tips for joint-friendly living from two medical experts.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Let’s start with the truth no one wants to hear: arthritis isn’t just your grandmother’s problem anymore. One in six Indians is living with some form of arthritis. It’s that creeping ache in your knees when you climb the stairs, the stiffness in your fingers when you type, or that dull throb in your back after a long day. The irony is, while arthritis makes movement painful, movement itself is part of the solution, and right behind it comes another superhero: nutrition.
Before we observe World Arthritis Day on October 12, let’s unpack how food and fitness together can take your joints from creaky to comfy.
What’s Really Happening In Your Joints?
Think of your joints like the hinges of a door. When new, they open and close smoothly. But over time (or with too much weight, inflammation, or injury), the hinges start to rust. That’s arthritis.
According to Dr. Onkar Swami, Senior Vice President - Medical Services at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, “It usually gets worse with age. There are two main culprits: Osteoarthritis, which is basically your joints wearing out over time, and Rheumatoid arthritis, where your immune system mistakenly attacks your joints.”
But you can slow both down (maybe even push back a little) by what you put on your plate and how you move your body.
Nutrition Is the Real MVP
According to Dr. M.S. Somanna, Senior Consultant – Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgery at Aster CMI Hospital, “Proper nutrition plays an important role in managing joint health and reducing inflammation.” So, your food choices can literally dial down your pain levels.
What To Eat:
Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish like salmon, sardines, and plant sources like flaxseeds and walnuts, are inflammation’s worst enemy. They help lower stiffness and joint swelling.
- Antioxidant-rich fruits and veggies (think berries, spinach, oranges, carrots) act like rust removers for your joints, protecting them from damage.
- Whole grains, nuts, olive oil, and green tea keep inflammation in check while giving your body the healthy fats it actually needs.
- Vitamin D and calcium, from foods like eggs, milk, and leafy greens, help keep your bones strong, reducing the stress on your joints.
- Then there’s turmeric and ginger: the desi duo that fights inflammation like Avengers.
Who Are The Villains?
Processed foods, excess sugar, red meat, and fried junk are loaded with unhealthy fats that make inflammation worse. “Avoiding these can prevent flare-ups and reduce swelling,” says Dr. Somanna. Even too much salt or alcohol can make your joints puffier and more painful.
Here’s the magic ratio: more colours on your plate, less clutter in your joints.
The Weight Factor
If your knees could talk, they’d say: “Please lose that extra bag you’re carrying.”
“Maintaining a healthy weight through proper nutrition is crucial,” says Dr. Swami. “Excess weight strains joints like the knees, hips, and spine, worsening pain and arthritis progression.” The math is simple: every extra kilo you carry adds about four extra kilos of pressure on your knee joints. So when you lose even a modest amount (say 5 to 10% of your weight), you’re gifting your joints a vacation.
Exercise: The Irony That Works
When your joints hurt, the last thing you want to do is move. But here’s where it gets funny... in a painful kind of way. The more you move, the better your joints actually feel. “It might feel surprising, but staying active helps ease arthritis pain and keeps your joints moving,” says Dr. Swami. Low-impact exercises are your best bet:
- Walking keeps your joints flexible and boosts circulation.
- Cycling builds leg strength without too much strain.
- Swimming supports your body weight while strengthening muscles around the joints.
- Yoga improves flexibility and mental calmness, especially in chronic pain.
- Strength training builds the muscle armour that supports your joints.
Start slow, check with your doctor, and then increase intensity gradually. Arthritis is like a stubborn relative; you can’t get rid of it, but you can learn how to live with it better.
Small Steps, Big Relief
Let’s not forget stress. Chronic stress worsens inflammation, while regular physical activity and nutritious eating help balance the body’s stress hormones. Even small routines (like 10 minutes of deep breathing or a short evening walk) can lower cortisol and reduce joint flare-ups.
You don’t have to turn into a fitness monk or a salad saint overnight. Just commit to 2% improvement every day. Swap the samosa for almonds once a week. Go for a 10-minute walk after dinner. Stretch before bed. Because when it comes to arthritis, the smallest movements, the tiniest dietary changes, and the simplest habits all add up.
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0973369815000552
- https://bmcsportsscimedrehabil.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13102-022-00408-2
Read more:
- Homeopathic Strategies For Reducing Inflammation In Arthritis, And How Homeopathy Rethinks Everything We Know About Inflammation
- Does The Habit Of Cracking Your Knuckles Give You Arthritis? We Asked A Medical Expert To Clear This And Other Doubts About Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Reasons Why Joint Pain Worsens In Winter And How To Stay Pain-Free
- Chronic Lower Back Pain in Your 20s and 30s? Don’t Ignore the Signs, It Could Be Ankylosing Spondylitis