World Arthritis Day 2025: How Nutrition And Exercise Can Ease Your Joints The Smart Way

Let’s start with the truth no one wants to hear: arthritis isn’t just your grandmother’s problem anymore. One in six Indians is living with some form of arthritis. It’s that creeping ache in your knees when you climb the stairs, the stiffness in your fingers when you type, or that dull throb in your back after a long day. The irony is, while arthritis makes movement painful, movement itself is part of the solution, and right behind it comes another superhero: nutrition.

Before we observe World Arthritis Day on October 12, let’s unpack how food and fitness together can take your joints from creaky to comfy.

What’s Really Happening In Your Joints?

Think of your joints like the hinges of a door. When new, they open and close smoothly. But over time (or with too much weight, inflammation, or injury), the hinges start to rust. That’s arthritis.

According to Dr. Onkar Swami, Senior Vice President - Medical Services at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, “It usually gets worse with age. There are two main culprits: Osteoarthritis, which is basically your joints wearing out over time, and Rheumatoid arthritis, where your immune system mistakenly attacks your joints.”

But you can slow both down (maybe even push back a little) by what you put on your plate and how you move your body.

Nutrition Is the Real MVP

According to Dr. M.S. Somanna, Senior Consultant – Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgery at Aster CMI Hospital, “Proper nutrition plays an important role in managing joint health and reducing inflammation.” So, your food choices can literally dial down your pain levels.

What To Eat:

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish like salmon, sardines, and plant sources like flaxseeds and walnuts, are inflammation’s worst enemy. They help lower stiffness and joint swelling.