World Anaesthesia Day Creates Awareness About Importance Of Anaesthesia In Medical Treatments

New Delhi: World Anaesthesia Day is Observed on October 16 every year, the Day strives to create awareness about the importance of anaesthesia in medical treatments. It also supports anaesthesia providers around the world to celebrate their profession.

History & Significance

World Anaesthesia Day marks the birth of anaesthesia. Anaesthesia was first used on October 16, 1846. The first successful demonstration of ether anaesthesia was performed by William Thomas Green Morton at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, USA.

The discovery of anaesthesia is considered to be significant in the history of medicine as it helps patients undergo surgical treatments without any pain.

What is Anaesthesia

Anaesthesia is a state of controlled, temporary loss of sensation. Anaesthesia enables the painless performance of procedures that would otherwise require physical restraint in a non-anesthetised individual, or would otherwise be technically unfeasible.

Anesthesia is a medical intervention that prevents patients from feeling pain during procedures like surgery, screening and diagnostic tests, tissue sample removal and dental work. Anesthesiologists are doctors who have been specifically trained to give medicines used for anaesthesia, which are called anaesthetics.

World Federation of Societies Of Anesthesiologists (WFSA)

The WFSA is the foremost global alliance of anaesthesiologists, the specialist physicians dedicated to the total care of the patient before, during and after surgery. Anaesthesiologists are leaders in teamwork and patient safety and are experts in anaesthesia and perioperative care, resuscitation, intensive care medicine and pain management.

Safe anaesthesia and perioperative care are essential for safe surgery. As per WFSA data, 11% of the global burden of disease could be treated by surgery and anaesthesia.