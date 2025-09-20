ETV Bharat / health

World Alzheimer’s Day 2025: Detecting The Early Signs, How To Tell Difference Between Normal Forgetfulness And Serious Memory Issues

Life is a slow process of letting go. We let go of the strength of our youth, of the illusion that time is infinite, of memories that once seemed so permanent. Yet there comes a point when this letting go may not be natural ageing but the signal of something more dangerous: Alzheimer’s disease.

In India, among adults aged 60 and above, around 7.4% are estimated to be living with dementia. That’s about 8.8 million Indians. Globally, there are over 55 million people living with dementia today, and the number is expected to almost double by 2030, and surpass 139 million by 2050. A large number of dementia cases remain undiagnosed, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Awareness and access to healthcare are uneven, which means many people and families might be living with Alzheimer’s without knowing or without help.

With World Alzheimer’s Day falling on September 21, it's time to take stock of the red flags. Dr. Daanish Chhapra, Consultant - Neurology, Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, offers a guiding distinction: “It is perfectly human not to remember someone's name or lose something or not remember a word every now and then as we age. These bouts of forgetfulness are often manageable and do not significantly disrupt someone's ability to live independently. Alzheimer's disease presents with more persistent and progressive memory disturbances.”

World Alzheimer's Day falls on September 21 (ETV Bharat)

What Happens When Forgetfulness Is More Than Forgetting?

Ageing forgetfulness is like misplacing your glasses but finding them 10 minutes later. Alzheimer’s is asking, “What are glasses for?” Normal ageing lapses are about occasionally forgetting a name, missing an appointment but remembering it later, or searching for the right word. However, red-flag concerns involve forgetting important appointments repeatedly, asking the same question over and over, losing track of time and place, or being unable to follow a conversation.

Neurologist Dr. Chhapra says us that the warning lies in frequency, intensity, and impact. It is not the occasional slip, but the pattern of slips that disrupts life, independence, and dignity. These are signs that go beyond the occasional slip: