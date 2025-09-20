World Alzheimer’s Day 2025: Detecting The Early Signs, How To Tell Difference Between Normal Forgetfulness And Serious Memory Issues
On the eve of World Alzheimer's Day, we asked a neurologist what distinguishes normal aging from Alzheimer’s red flags.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Life is a slow process of letting go. We let go of the strength of our youth, of the illusion that time is infinite, of memories that once seemed so permanent. Yet there comes a point when this letting go may not be natural ageing but the signal of something more dangerous: Alzheimer’s disease.
In India, among adults aged 60 and above, around 7.4% are estimated to be living with dementia. That’s about 8.8 million Indians. Globally, there are over 55 million people living with dementia today, and the number is expected to almost double by 2030, and surpass 139 million by 2050. A large number of dementia cases remain undiagnosed, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Awareness and access to healthcare are uneven, which means many people and families might be living with Alzheimer’s without knowing or without help.
With World Alzheimer’s Day falling on September 21, it's time to take stock of the red flags. Dr. Daanish Chhapra, Consultant - Neurology, Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, offers a guiding distinction: “It is perfectly human not to remember someone's name or lose something or not remember a word every now and then as we age. These bouts of forgetfulness are often manageable and do not significantly disrupt someone's ability to live independently. Alzheimer's disease presents with more persistent and progressive memory disturbances.”
What Happens When Forgetfulness Is More Than Forgetting?
Ageing forgetfulness is like misplacing your glasses but finding them 10 minutes later. Alzheimer’s is asking, “What are glasses for?” Normal ageing lapses are about occasionally forgetting a name, missing an appointment but remembering it later, or searching for the right word. However, red-flag concerns involve forgetting important appointments repeatedly, asking the same question over and over, losing track of time and place, or being unable to follow a conversation.
Neurologist Dr. Chhapra says us that the warning lies in frequency, intensity, and impact. It is not the occasional slip, but the pattern of slips that disrupts life, independence, and dignity. These are signs that go beyond the occasional slip:
Frequent, repeated memories failing: forgetting important appointments, routinely asking the same question, losing track of where one is or what day it is.
- Difficulty managing familiar tasks: paying bills, cooking routines, handling simple finances.
- Language slips: wrong words, trouble following or remembering recent conversations.
- Withdrawing socially, or losing interest in activities once loved.
Advantages Of Early Diagnosis
Alzheimer’s doesn’t wait. What seems small today can define tomorrow. Early diagnosis can:
- Rule out other causes of memory loss (vitamin deficits, thyroid issues, brain injury).
- Offer treatments and therapies earlier—while they still help.
- Activate support systems for the person and their caregivers: counseling, adjustments in daily life, planning.
Dr. Chhapra warns, “These changes are never trivialised as ‘just old age.’ ... The sooner we address and acknowledge early concerns … the sooner we preserve independence … and improve quality of life.”
What You Can Do If You're Worried
You don’t need to wait for memory loss to become a crisis. Here are steps you and your loved ones can take:
- Keep a log. Note changes such as dates missed, repeated questions, confusion about place or time.
- Talk openly. Gently bring up your concerns with family; sometimes others see what we don’t.
- Seek medical evaluation. A neurologist or geriatrician can do cognitive tests, imaging, blood tests, so you know what you’re dealing with.
- Adopt brain-friendly habits early. Healthy diet, exercise, mental stimulation, sleep, social interaction.
Plan ahead. If Alzheimer’s progresses, having plans for care, legal affairs, and daily support saves stress and preserves dignity. On the eve of World Alzheimer’s Day, Dr. Chhapra’s message is, “Not every lapse or change warrants concern, but when in doubt don’t hesitate to reach out for answers and specific help and every moment counts when it comes to brain health.”
