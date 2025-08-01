Even A Single Good Exercise Session Releases Special Cancer-Fighting Proteins In The Body, Says Aussie Researcher

You don’t have to be a fitness freak to benefit from exercise. Even one session of a good workout can help your body release cancer-fighting proteins. According to Edith Cowan University PhD student Francesco Bettariga in Australia, even one workout—whether it’s weight training or high-intensity interval training (HIIT)—can trigger changes in the body that may slow down cancer growth. He found that after just one session, the body increased its production of myokines. These are special proteins released by our muscles when we exercise. What makes them important? Myokines can help fight cancer by reducing how quickly cancer cells multiply by 20% to 30%, in fact.

“Exercise has emerged as a therapeutic intervention in the management of cancer, and a large body of evidence exists that show the safety and effectiveness of exercise as medicine, either during or post cancer treatment,” said Bettariga.

Works for Cancer Survivors Too

Bettariga’s research focused on breast cancer survivors. He measured their myokine levels before, right after, and 30 minutes after a single workout. The results showed a clear spike in myokine levels after exercise... just like what happens in people who don’t have cancer. He was curious to see if survivors would respond the same way, since cancer and its treatments often take a toll on the body. Thankfully, they did.

“The results from the study show that both types of exercise really work to produce these anti-cancer myokines in breast cancer survivors. The results from this study are excellent motivators to add exercise as standard care in the treatment of cancer,” he said. He also noted that it’s worth exploring what happens when myokine levels stay high over time... especially when it comes to preventing cancer from coming back.

Inflammation Is A Key Player In Cancer Growth

In another study, Bettariga looked at how body composition (the balance of muscle and fat in the body) affects inflammation. Inflammation is a key player in cancer recurrence and progression, especially in breast cancer. When your body has high levels of inflammation, it can make it easier for cancer cells to grow and spread. It also weakens your immune system, which makes it harder for your body to fight back.

“Persistent inflammation not only promotes tumour progression by influencing cell proliferation, survival, invasiveness, and metastasis, but also inhibits immune function,” he explained. Survivors of cancer often face higher inflammation levels... not just because of the cancer itself, but also because of side effects from treatment. That’s why reducing inflammation is so important. It can help create a body environment where cancer is less likely to return.

“Strategies are needed to reduce inflammation which may provide a less supportive environment for cancer progression, leading to a lower risk of recurrence and mortality in survivors of breast cancer,” said Mr. Bettariga.

Build Muscle, Reduce Fat

So how do you reduce inflammation? The key is to lose fat and gain muscle, which you can do through regular, ongoing exercise. That changes the way your body behaves on a chemical level.

“If we are able to improve body composition, we have a better chance of decreasing inflammation because we are improving lean mass and reducing fat mass, which is responsible for releasing anti and pro-inflammatory markers,” Mr. Bettariga said.

But he warns against trying to lose weight too quickly or through diet alone. “You never want to reduce your weight without exercising, because you need to build or preserve muscle mass and produce these chemicals that you can’t do through just diet alone,” he added.

Over time, staying active helps improve your body composition and lower harmful inflammation; both are crucial for reducing the risk of cancer recurrence. Whether you’re a survivor or someone looking to reduce their cancer risk, science is making one thing clear: exercise is not optional; it’s powerful medicine.