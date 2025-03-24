Do Women Get Periods in Space? The Health Challenge No One Talks About

By Sindhu T.

For most women, travel plans often revolve around their menstrual cycle, ensuring they aren’t dealing with discomfort during important events. This is no different for astronauts. When Sunita Williams returned to Earth after her 9-month mission in space, many people had one pressing question: Do women get their periods in space, and how do they manage them?

In the early days of space exploration, there was significant uncertainty about how menstruation would work in microgravity. In fact, female astronauts were initially excluded from space missions partly because scientists weren’t sure how they would handle periods in orbit. That changed in June 1983 when Sally Ride became the first American woman to travel to space.

When she returned from her six-day mission, one of the first questions reporters asked her was, “How did you manage your periods in space?” Sally Ride had packed tampons for the trip, proving that menstruation in space was manageable. According to a study published in NPJ Microgravity, many female astronauts today choose to suppress their periods while in space.

Astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman to travel to space, had packed tampons for the trip (Getty Images)

Does Microgravity Affect Menstruation?

Dr. Varsha Jain, an expert in obstetrics and gynaecology, confirms that menstruation in space occurs just as it does on Earth. There is no medical reason why periods would be problematic in microgravity.

Dr. Rita Bakshi, senior gynecologist at RISAA IVF (ETV Bharat)

Says Dr. Rita Bakshi, senior gynecologist at RISAA IVF, “Some people assume that in zero gravity, menstrual blood would flow upward instead of downward. But studies and astronaut experiences confirm that the body functions the same way in space as it does on Earth. The microgravity environment does not interfere with the menstrual cycle.”

How Do Astronauts Handle Their Periods in Space?

Most female astronauts choose to suppress their periods while in space using birth control pills or intrauterine devices (IUDs). This helps them avoid the inconvenience of managing menstrual hygiene in a confined and resource-limited environment.

For those who do not opt for period suppression, they use standard menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads, or menstrual cups, just like they would on Earth. Tampons are often preferred because they are small, easy to use, and disposable.

What Menstrual Products Do Astronauts Use?

Astronauts have access to the same menstrual products used on Earth, including:

Sanitary pads

Tampons

Menstrual cups

Tampons are a popular choice as they are compact, easy to carry, and can be disposed of easily. According to a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), most astronauts rely on hormonal contraception to pause their menstrual cycle during space missions.

Challenge of Waste Disposal in Space

Spacecraft have strict weight limits, making it impossible to carry unnecessary items. Every resource, especially water, is carefully managed and recycled on the space station. For example, astronauts’ urine is processed and purified into drinking water. However, menstrual blood which contains solid waste cannot be easily recycled. This is another reason why many female astronauts choose to suppress their periods while in space.

Future of Menstruation in Space Travel

As space agencies plan longer missions, including potential trips to Mars, understanding how to manage periods in space is becoming increasingly important. Research continues to explore new solutions that make it easier for female astronauts to work comfortably in space without worrying about their menstrual cycle.

For now, one thing is certain: periods are not a barrier to space travel, and with proper preparation, female astronauts can carry out their missions just as effectively as their male counterparts.