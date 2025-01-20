ETV Bharat / health

Woman Detected With HMPV Hours After Authorities Declare No Active Cases In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A woman was found infected with human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Ahmedabad on Monday, the development coming just hours after health authorities announced there were no active cases of the infection in the state following the discharge of six patients.

A 69-year-old woman from Mehsana district admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad has been detected with HMPV, a release from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's health department informed.

"The woman was found positive for HMPV in a test conducted on January 18. She was admitted to the hospital on the same day for a cough as well as difficulty breathing. She does not have any travel history," the release said.

Earlier in the day, officials said there are no active cases of HMPV in Gujarat currently. The first case was recorded in the state on January 6 when a 2-month-old boy from neighbouring Rajasthan was detected with HMPV here, an official had said. The infant has been discharged, the official added. Later, four cases were recorded in Ahmedabad and one in Sabarkantha district, he said.