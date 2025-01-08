ETV Bharat / health

Winter Care For Ageing Joints And Knees: Expert's Tips To Prevent Pain And Stiffness

Why does winter seem to exacerbate joint pain, and what can be done to alleviate it? “Low temperatures can cause muscles and tendons around joints to tighten, leading to stiffness and discomfort,” says Dr. Alok Pandey, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai. “This results in pain and swelling in the joints, which many elderly people experience more acutely during the colder months.”

Several key factors contribute to this increase

Osteoarthritis Worsens: For those with osteoarthritis, winter can feel particularly cruel. “The reduced synovial fluid flow in the joints during winter can induce pain,” says Dr. Pandey. Synovial fluid acts as a lubricant for the joints, and its sluggish movement in colder weather exacerbates stiffness and discomfort.

For those with osteoarthritis, winter can feel particularly cruel (Freepik)

Reduced Physical Activity: Winter’s shorter days and colder temperatures often lead to reduced activity levels. Staying indoors can weaken muscles and joints. This inactivity can further compound joint pain.

Barometric Pressure Changes: Sudden shifts in barometric pressure (a hallmark of winter weather) can intensify joint pain. “These changes are particularly impactful for the elderly and should not be ignored,” he advises.

How To Manage And Prevent Winter Joint Pain

While winter may seem relentless, there are effective ways to combat its effects on joint health. Dr. Pandey offers several practical strategies for the elderly to maintain mobility and reduce discomfort during the colder months:

1. Keep Moving, Indoors