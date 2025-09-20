Why Young Non-Smokers Are Hit By Lung Cancer; Experts Say Smoking Is Not The Only Reason
In India, environmental, clinical, epidemiological reasons cause nearly 6% of all cancers and 8% of cancer-related deaths
Published : September 20, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Until recently, lung cancer was associated with older people who had smoked for decades. The stereotypical image was clear, followed by a statement: He smoked for a lifetime, now paying the price of that addiction. But that has changed. In a disturbing shift, more and more young non-smokers are being diagnosed with lung cancer. This is particularly prevalent in India and Asian countries. Worldwide, at least 10-25 per cent of lung cancer cases are among non-smokers, with 60-65 per cent in East Asian women, especially in the age group of 20 to 40 years. This trend is puzzling doctors, families, and medical researchers to look beyond smoking as the only culprit.
Among the cases are those who are still in their late twenties and follow a healthy lifestyle. However, diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer. Unfortunately, the number of cases is only increasing, and this has led oncologists across the world to report a rise in lung cancer among people under 40 who have never smoked.
Why are Non-Smokers at Risk?
Researchers point to a combination of factors that extend far beyond smoking. In India, environmental, clinical, and epidemiological reasons cause nearly 6 per cent of all cancers and 8 percent of cancer-related deaths. According to Dr. Aishwarya Rajkumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, at Rela Hospital in Chennai, several risk factors may explain this trend. "Previous lung disease, especially tuberculosis, may predispose to cancer through scarring and chronic inflammation and increasing genetic mutations," says Dr Rajkumar. She points out some of the major reasons that could lead to lung cancer.
Air Pollution: Urban smog, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollutants have turned clean air into a daily health hazard. The World Health Organization, WHO, has classified outdoor air pollution as a leading cause of lung cancer.
Second-Hand Smoke: Even if you don't smoke, prolonged exposure to others' smoke increases the risk.
Genetic Factors: Some individuals may carry gene mutations, such as those in the EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) gene, that make them more susceptible to developing lung cancer at a young age.
Lifestyle and Occupational Hazards: Long time exposure to chemicals, asbestos, or dust at workplaces can silently impact lung health.
Why the Rise Among the Young?
Unlike older smokers, younger non-smokers with lung cancer often have more aggressive forms of the disease. Experts suggest that modern lifestyles, including long hours indoors with poor ventilation, increasing use of indoor cooking fuels, and rising environmental toxins, may contribute to damaging lung health.
Added to this is the delayed diagnosis. Doctors rarely suspect lung cancer in a healthy young individual, so symptoms like cough or fatigue are often dismissed until the disease has progressed. Dr Rajkumar says, "Chronic cough is commonly blamed on myriad infectious aetiology, especially in high burden countries like India, where tuberculosis may be a particular concern, leading many to present at an advanced state, and even more so with fewer options for curative treatment."
Precautions and Early Detection
Not all cases can be prevented, but awareness and preventive steps can make a difference:
Dr Rajkumar suggests a few preventive measures:
Air Quality Vigilance: Use air purifiers indoors and track pollution levels before outdoor activities.
Limit Second-Hand Exposure: Try and avoid smoking zones at home or workplaces and public areas.
Regular Check-ups: Those who have a family history of cancer or exposure to risk factors, a "low-dose CT scan may help detect early signs."
Healthy Lifestyles: Balanced diets rich in antioxidants, regular exercise, and lung-strengthening practices like yoga and breathing exercises can help maintain resilience.
"Lung cancer in young or non-smoking individuals is no longer exceptional," says the pulmonologist. She says that, "rising cases among young non-smokers show that lung cancer is as much an environmental and social issue as it is a medical one."
