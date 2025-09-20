ETV Bharat / health

Why Young Non-Smokers Are Hit By Lung Cancer; Experts Say Smoking Is Not The Only Reason

Among the cases are those who are still in their late twenties and followed healthy lifestyle (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

Until recently, lung cancer was associated with older people who had smoked for decades. The stereotypical image was clear, followed by a statement: He smoked for a lifetime, now paying the price of that addiction. But that has changed. In a disturbing shift, more and more young non-smokers are being diagnosed with lung cancer. This is particularly prevalent in India and Asian countries. Worldwide, at least 10-25 per cent of lung cancer cases are among non-smokers, with 60-65 per cent in East Asian women, especially in the age group of 20 to 40 years. This trend is puzzling doctors, families, and medical researchers to look beyond smoking as the only culprit.

Among the cases are those who are still in their late twenties and follow a healthy lifestyle. However, diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer. Unfortunately, the number of cases is only increasing, and this has led oncologists across the world to report a rise in lung cancer among people under 40 who have never smoked.

Why are Non-Smokers at Risk?

Researchers point to a combination of factors that extend far beyond smoking. In India, environmental, clinical, and epidemiological reasons cause nearly 6 per cent of all cancers and 8 percent of cancer-related deaths. According to Dr. Aishwarya Rajkumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, at Rela Hospital in Chennai, several risk factors may explain this trend. "Previous lung disease, especially tuberculosis, may predispose to cancer through scarring and chronic inflammation and increasing genetic mutations," says Dr Rajkumar. She points out some of the major reasons that could lead to lung cancer.

Air Pollution: Urban smog, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollutants have turned clean air into a daily health hazard. The World Health Organization, WHO, has classified outdoor air pollution as a leading cause of lung cancer.

Second-Hand Smoke: Even if you don't smoke, prolonged exposure to others' smoke increases the risk.

Genetic Factors: Some individuals may carry gene mutations, such as those in the EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) gene, that make them more susceptible to developing lung cancer at a young age.