Why You Should Not Eat Ultra-Processed Foods Like Noodles, Pasta, And Sugary Drinks; 5 Things To Know

A Stanford Medicine research dietitian spells out what ultra-processed means, why such foods are unhealthy, and how to eat a healthy diet in a world filled with them. Most nutrition scientists agree that occasionally eating ultra-processed food, also called highly processed food, is no big deal. But, statistics show, that occasional part is no easy trick.

Such food now accounts for nearly 60% of U.S. adults’ calorie consumption. Among American children, that portion is close to 70%. In other words, ultra-processed food is starting to overwhelm the American diet. The trend is alarming because these types of food – things like packaged snacks, sodas, frozen pizzas, sweetened cereals and instant soups – are often crammed with saturated fat, salt and sugar. They have been linked to a variety of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

“Also, it’s not just about what’s added to these foods; it’s what’s missing,” said Dalia Perelman, a research dietitian with the Stanford Prevention Research Center. “They tend to be lower in fiber, micronutrients, phytochemicals – naturally occurring compounds with potential health benefits."

Perelman has collaborated on dozens of health-related studies at Stanford Medicine and has worked with patients as a clinical dietitian at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation. She was the recipient of the 2009 Award for Excellence in Clinical Nutrition from the California Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Perelman agreed to serve as a guide for our Insights readers through the corn maze that is ultra-processed food, providing insights about its origins, nature and potential health effects.

They are highly addictive and engineered for overeating (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment ultra-processed food was born. Stateside, artificial flavors and chemical additives have been used in foods since at least the 19th century. Saccharin was invented in 1879. The first iteration of Coca-Cola syrup, which contained a slew of ingredients, was invented in 1886 and sold as a soda-fountain drink by adding carbonated water to it. But the watershed moment may have been the invention of artificial trans fatty acids by Wilhelm Normann, a German chemist who, at the turn of the 20th century, discovered that adding hydrogen to vegetable or fish oils could solidify them.

Hydrogenated oils were cheaper than animal fats, such as lard and butter, and could increase a food’s shelf life significantly. Soon, trans fats found their way into everything from hot dogs and mayonnaise to Oreos, which became popular in the 1910s. (In 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration essentially banned trans fats because they can substantially increase levels of low-density lipoprotein – LDL, the “bad” cholesterol – in the bloodstream, leading to cardiovascular disease.)

Still, the vast majority of food consumed by Americans in the 20th century was minimally processed. The larger boom in highly processed food occurred after World War II, spurred in part by the military’s need to transport rations over long distances while increasing their shelf life, palatability and calorie density. Advances made during the war in freeze-drying, dehydration, chemical preservatives and packaging carried over to food production for the growing U.S. population. These advances helped make a variety of foods more affordable and available nationwide.

Why you should not eat ultra processed foods like noodles and pasta (Getty Images)

What Are Ultra-Processed Foods?

Ultra-processed foods are industrial formulations made mostly from refined ingredients, additives, and artificial substances. These include soft drinks, packaged snacks, instant noodles, sugary cereals, processed meats, and ready-to-eat meals.

Linked to Serious Health Risks

Studies show that high consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, and even depression. The high sugar, salt, and unhealthy fat content along with low fiber contributes to these risks.

Highly Addictive and Engineered for Overeating

These foods are intentionally made to taste hyper-palatable, which makes them hard to resist and easy to overeat. Additives like flavor enhancers and emulsifiers trick your brain into craving more, disrupting natural hunger cues. This also leads to weight gain.

Poor Nutritional Value Despite Fortification

Even when fortified with vitamins and minerals, ultra-processed foods lack the nutrition of whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. They often lack essential fiber, antioxidants, and phytochemicals, which are needed for optimal health.

Environmental Impact

The production and packaging of ultra-processed foods leave negative environmental footprint, which contribute to pollution, excessive energy use, and food waste. If you choose less processed, whole foods, then that supports both personal health and planetary well-being.