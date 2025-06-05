Why You Should Not Eat After 8 PM; We All Need That Post-Dinner Pause

We have all been guilty of those late-night snack cravings, whether a sweet treat after dinner or small bites while binge-watching a show. But eating after 8 PM may be doing more harm than good. Experts suggest that late-night meals can disrupt your body's natural rhythms, impair, digestion and even contribute to weight gain, poor sleep and metabolic issues. Several Bollywood celebrities have advocated early eating for healthy living. Anushka Sharma once opened up about finishing her dinner between 6.30 pm to 7 PM. Emran Hashmi and Akshay Kumar also spoke about finishing dinner early among many other celebrities. According to Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, not eating after 8 PM is also known as "post-dinner pause,".

"Our body's metabolism slows down at night, and consuming food during these hours can interfere with blood sugar and fat storage. Also, cutting of time depends on each and every individual based on their schedule. Early Time-Restricted Eating (ETRE)— reducing the dietary intake in early hour of the day will have numerous health benefits," says Dr Shetty.

Here's why giving your digestive system a break after 8 PM might be one of the simplest but effective healthy habits you can adopt to keep your overall health in check.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Supports Natural Circadian Rhythms

Dr Shetty explains that our bodies are generally programmed by circadian rhythms—24-hour cycles that influence metabolism, hormone production, and digestion. Eating late in the evening can throw off these rhythms.

A study published in Cell Metabolism found that early time-restricted feeding (eating within a 6–8 hour window earlier in the day) without reducing the weight loss there was improvement in insulin sensitivity, blood pressure, and oxidative stress markers in men with prediabetes even. This study says that eating earlier in the day better supports circadian alignment and metabolic health.

Improves Digestion and Reduces Nighttime Discomfort

Digestion slows at night once the sun sets, making late-night meals more likely to cause bloating, indigestion, and acid reflux and be the root cause for major problems.

A 2005 study in The American Journal of Gastroenterology found that late evening meals (within three hours of bedtime) significantly increase the risk of nocturnal acid reflux, especially in individuals with GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease). Giving your body a few hours to digest food before lying down can mitigate these effects.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Enhances Sleep Quality

Eating near to the bedtime will affect the sleep due to increased body temperature and digestion-related activity. In a study published in Nutrients, researchers observed that those who consumed food within 1 hour of bedtime had poorer sleep quality and more awakenings during the night compared to those who finished eating earlier.

One more study published in Advances in Nutrition notes that eating late can delay the secretion of melatonin which affects both the ability to fall asleep and overall sleep duration.

Helps Stabilise Blood Sugar and Reduces Risk of Metabolic Disorders

Eating late at night is associated with impaired glucose tolerance. A RCT published in Diabetologia showed that participants who ate a late-night dinner at 10 PM had higher postprandial glucose and insulin levels than those who ate the same meal at 6 PM, even with their calorie intake was controlled.

These findings suggest that insulin sensitivity is lower at night, increasing the risk of insulin resistance over time. By ceasing food intake after 8 PM, individuals may better regulate blood sugar and reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Promotes Mindful Eating and Emotional Awareness

Evening eating is associated with either boredom nor emotional triggers rather than true hunger this creating a clear “stop time” for eating encourages mindfulness and behavioral awareness.

While this benefit is harder to quantify, a 2020 review in Appetite found that time-restricted eating helps reduce impulsive snacking and emotional eating, reinforcing healthier food-related behaviors and routines.