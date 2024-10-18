Why You Should Add Dates To Your Diet? Nutritionist Explains

Dates are a nutritious and energy-rich fruit, which if included in a regular diet in balanced quantities can benefit health in many ways. It can not only help in increasing physical strength but is also beneficial for mental and sexual health. However, its consumption in balanced quantities is right. Consuming dates in large quantities can sometimes cause some problems.

Dates give both strength and energy to the body

Dates, also known as dates, is a sweet and nutritious fruit. Since ancient times, dates have been consumed to give strength to the body and protect it from diseases. It is not only an excellent source of energy, but it also contains many vitamins, minerals and fibre. Although this fruit is especially popular in the Middle East, today people around the world are including it in their diet after understanding its health benefits.

What do doctors say

Dr Divya Sharma, a diet and nutrition expert from New Delhi, says that regular consumption of dates can benefit the body in many ways. It is rich in iron, potassium and magnesium, which help in strengthening bones, controlling blood pressure and keeping the heart healthy. Dates contain natural sugar which gives instant energy, so it is especially beneficial for athletes and exercisers.

The amino acids and proteins found in it help in strengthening the muscles. Apart from this, the antioxidants found in dates protect the body from free radicals, which strengthens immunity. She says that apart from these benefits, some different benefits of consuming dates are seen for women and men. Some of these are as follows.

Benefits of dates for women

It contains an abundant amount of iron, which helps in preventing anaemia.

Consumption of dates during pregnancy gives strength to the body.

It also helps in maintaining hormonal balance, which provides relief for problems occurring during menstruation.

Dates are also beneficial for skin health, as it makes the skin glowing and healthy.

Benefits of dates for men

Dates help in increasing stamina in men and improving sexual health. It can also help improve sperm count and quality, thereby improving fertility-related problems.

Consumption of dates reduces mental stress and increases energy levels.

The right way to eat dates

Dr. Divya explains that dates can be consumed in many ways. Usually, people eat it directly. But consuming it with milk is also very beneficial. It provides strength and energy to the body, especially when you are feeling weak. The combination of milk and dates helps in strengthening muscles, keeping bones healthy and strengthening the immune system. This mixture is especially beneficial for children and the elderly, as it provides essential nutrition to their bodies.

Apart from this, eating 2-3 dates in the morning is very beneficial because it gives energy throughout the day and keeps the stomach clean. Apart from this, nuts and dates can also be mixed and eaten as a snack.

Disadvantages of eating dates in excess

She says that although dates have many health benefits, it is very important that it is consumed in the right quantity. Consuming dates in excess can also harm health. Dates contain a high amount of natural sugar. Consuming it in excess can lead to weight gain. At the same time, blood sugar levels can also increase due to this, especially if you are a diabetic patient, then consume it only after consulting a doctor.

Not only this but eating dates in excess can also cause digestive problems like gas and diarrhoea.