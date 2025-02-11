Why Women Have Higher Risk Of Death After Cardiac Arrest Than Men: Research

Cardian arrest is one of the most common causes of death worldwide, despite advances in modern medicine. What is worse is that women are less likely to survive a cardiac arrest than men. A new research done by researchers from the University Hospital Basel and the University of Basel suggests, women are less likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit after a cardiac arrest. They receive less intensive care treatment and have a higher risk of dying than men.

Data indicate that women often have less chances of survival after a cardiac arrest and lower quality of life than men. The reasons for this are manifold and, in addition to biological differences, could also be attributed to less frequent or delayed resuscitation measures in women. Research concludes that gender-specific differences in the intensity of treatment before and after admission to the intensive care unit and in the decision on life-prolonging measures are also considered to be the cause of unequal chances of survival. However, there is hardly any research data on these gender-specific differences.

Here are some of the reasons that could make women's survival difficult after a cardiac arrest than men.

Delay in recognition and treatment

Compared to men, women experience different heart attack symptoms. For men, it is chest pain, which primary symptom of heart attach. However, women might feel nausea, fatigue, shortness of breath, or jaw or back pain, which can delay the diagnosis.

Studies show that bystanders are less likely to perform CPR on women possibly due to hesitation or fear of causing harm.

Unlike men, women are less likely to receive immediate and timely interventions like angioplasty.

Difference in heart anatomy and physiology

Women's hearts are generally smaller, with narrower arteries compared to men, which can complicate treatment

Hormonal differences, especially post-menopause, increase the risk of arrhythmias and decrease blood vessel flexibility, leading to higher chances of complications after cardiac arrest.

Coexisting conditions

Monitor blood pressure and cholesterol (Getty Images)

In most cases, women who suffer cardiac arrest have underlying health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, or kidney disease, which can worsen the outcomes of the treatment.

HFpEF, Heart faliure with preserved ejection fraction is more common in women. This condition is harder to treat effectively compared to heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

Post-cardiac arrest care

The study suggests women are less likely to receive aggressive treatments like therapeutic hypothermia (a cooking technique to improve outcome after cardiac arrest) or cardiac catheterisation.

Although, there are no enough studies that prove that there are biases in healthcare when it comes to treating women after a cardiac arrest, the study does touch upon the data that implicit biases may lead to differences in how women are evaluated and treated compared to men.

Physiological factors

Women re more likely to live alone or be primary caregivers, which can impact their ability to recover after cardiac arrest.

Mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression are common in women, which can negatively affect the outcomes and recovery and at the first place, can be a cause of heart attack or cardiac arrest.

Hormonal impact

After menopause, estrogen's protective effect decline in women, which increase the risk of cardiovascular events and complications.

Younger women, on the other hand, have more chances of survival due to estrogen. With age this advantage fades, which puts postmenopausal women at a higher risk of cardiac arrest or heart attack.

How to prevent cardiac arrest

Here are some prevention tips to reduce the risk of cardiac arrest or cardiovascular diseases to improve heart health for women.

Don't ignore the warning signs

In most women, heart attach symptoms can be subtle. Chest discomfort, shortness of breath, unexplained fatigue or weakness, nausea or vomiting, pain the back, jaw, neck, or arms. If you feel these symptoms and something off, seek medical help.

Stay physically active

Regular exercise makes your heart strong and improves blood flow in the body. At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week is advisable. Brisk walking, and swimming are best. At least two sessions of strength training per week are recommended.

Small changes like taking the stairs or going for a walk, can make a difference.

Maintain heart healthy diet that support your heart health (Getty Images)

Maintain heart healthy diet

Focus more on a diet that support your heart and cardiovascular health.

Eat more fruits and vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, avocados, fatty fish, lead protein.

Limit consumption of processed food, sugar and refined carbs, trans fats and saturated fats, and excessive salt.

Monitor blood pressure and cholesterol

High blood pressure and high cholesterol are major risk factors for heart and cardiac disease, including arrest. It is advisable to go for regular check-ups and if your number are high, work with your doctor on lifestyle changes or modifications to bring them down.

Manage stress

Chronic stress, anxiety, and depression can increase the risk of heart issues. Practice, yoga, meditation and mindfulness. Do deep breathing exercises and priorities self-care. Remember, nothing is more important than happy mind and body.

Manage stress through mindfulness and meditation (Getty Images)

Avoid smoking and alcohol

Smoking is a worst thing for your heart, lungs, and every part of your body. Quitting cigarette reduces the risk of heart issues. When it comes to alcohol, it is advisable to consume it in limit. One drink in a day for women is considered safe.

Get enough sleep

If you are not sleeping enough, it can lead to heart related issues. It is now a known and proven fact that 7-8 hours of quality sleep per night is essential for humans to function well. If you are facing sleep issues like insomnia, sleep apnea, it is advisable to address them on priority as they can put you at a risk of heart issues.

https://www.unibas.ch/en/News-Events/News/Uni-Research/Women-at-a-disadvantage-after-cardiac-arrest.html