Why The Chances Of Kidney Stones Increase In Summer? Experts Guide On How To Avoid

With the temperature climbing, India is experiencing a concerning trend - a notable rise in kidney stone incidents, especially in young adults. The intense heat is cited as the cause of this increase, with dehydration and insufficient fluid intake being significant contributing elements. The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) has noted a significant increase in kidney stone instances this summer, describing it as one of the most serious rises in recent years.

According to Dr Chintan Gandhi, Nephrologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, during summer, there is a significant surge in cases of kidney stones. The causes could be dehydration, which becomes extremely common due to constant sweating in the heat. "When the body loses fluids and they aren’t adequately replenished, the urine becomes concentrated with minerals such as calcium, oxalate, and uric acid. Moreover, these minerals can crystallize and lead to the formation of kidney stones," explains Dr Gandhi.

What is kidney stone?

Kidney stones are solid formations of minerals and salts that develop in the kidneys. Their sizes range from small grains to big stones, and they can inflict intense pain as they travel through the urinary tract. The symptoms appear to be somewhat unclear. Intense pain strikes the back or side, blood is noticeable in urine, frequent urination happens, accompanied by an unpleasant burning sensation.

The kidney stone begins to hurt when it leads to irritation or obstruction (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

‘Stone Season’:

Doctors have named summer the ‘Stone Season’ since severe weather conditions greatly elevate the chances of stone formation, especially because of lower water intake and increased salt consumption. "Those having a history of kidney stones or who are prone to them have to be cautious during this season," cautions Dr Gandhi.

Reasons why summer push the rise of kidney stone:

Kidney stones are significantly more common in the summer months, mainly because higher temperatures cause dehydration. This dehydration leads to more concentrated urine, encouraging the crystallization of minerals into stones.

Dehydration: The heat and humidity of summer cause increased sweating, and if fluid consumption doesn't keep up with fluid loss, dehydration happens. Not replacing fluids leads to urine that is very concentrated, which accelerates the crystallization of minerals into stones quite rapidly each day.

Concentrated Urine: During dehydration, your urine turns more concentrated, facilitating the crystallisation of minerals and salts, which can lead to stone formation.

Increased salt consumption: Elevated salt consumption frequently results from salty snacks and processed foods at summer barbecues and picnics, which can also lead to the development of stones. High sodium consumption frequently leads to increased calcium being eliminated in urine, a key element in many kidney stones.

Inadequate water consumption: In the summer, our bodies require more water than usual. The issue arises when we misjudge our water usage. Participating in outdoor activities such as hiking, swimming, and sports can be fantastic, but dehydration can frequently happen if you overlook your water consumption.

Heat stress in the workplace: Employees subjected to elevated temperatures, like those in the steel sector, face an increased risk.

"Another overlooked factor can be a change in dietary habits. In summer, people tend to eat a lot of processed snacks, sugary drinks, and less water-rich fruits and vegetables, and hence, there can be a rise in kidney stone cases," points out the Nephrologist. He further says that physically active individuals or those working outdoors in the sun may not realise how much fluid they’re losing, and they can get dehydrated and suffer from kidney stones.

Dehydration and insufficient fluid intake are significant contributing elements (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

The likelihood of developing a kidney stone rises with age; however, summer kidney stones can occur especially in young adults and children. The extreme temperatures and lack of water are the main offenders. Kidney stones are no longer solely an issue for adults; this season, school-age children are at increased risk of developing kidney stones, primarily due to excessive consumption of junk food.

Symptoms of Kidney stone:

Certain kidney stones can be as tiny as a grain of sand. Some are as big as a stone. Some are as big as a golf ball! Typically, the bigger the stone, the more prominent the symptoms become.

The signs may include one or more of the following:

Intense discomfort on both sides of your lower back

More ambiguous discomfort or abdominal pain that persists

Urine containing blood

Queasiness or throwing up

Temperature increase and shivering

Urine that has an unpleasant odor or appears murky

The kidney stone begins to hurt when it leads to irritation or obstruction. This escalates swiftly to intense agony. In many instances, kidney stones go through the body without leading to harm—but often not without inflicting significant pain. Pain medications could be the sole necessary treatment for minor stones. Alternative treatments may be required, particularly for those stones that result in persistent symptoms or additional complications. In extreme situations, though, surgery might be necessary.

Drinking at least 2 liters of water daily, increasing fluid intake after outdoor activity, and including citrus fruits like lemon and orange in the diet can help one to a great extent (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Prevention of Kidney stones:

To prevent kidney stones, Dr Gandhi recommends to strive to drink sufficient water.

Boost your consumption of citrate-rich foods such as lemons and oranges, and keep a balanced protein intake.

Avoid excessive salt, foods high in oxalates, large amounts of vitamin C supplements, and too much protein consumption.

Drinking at least 2 liters of water daily, increasing fluid intake after outdoor activity, and including citrus fruits like lemon and orange in the diet can help one to a great extent.

Everyone must pay attention to symptoms like severe pain in the back or side, painful or frequent urination, blood in the urine, and nausea or vomiting.

Some people may also experience a persistent urge to urinate or discomfort during urination. Stay vigilant when it comes to your health and prevent kidney stones this summer.

Do's and Don'ts to prevent kidney stones in summer:

Do's:

Consume plenty of fluids: Try to ingest sufficient water to maintain your urine's clarity or light yellow hue.

Ensure sufficient dietary calcium intake: Obtain calcium through food items such as milk, yogurt, and cheese rather than supplements, since supplements may elevate the risk of stones.

Boost citrate consumption: Citrate, present in citrus fruits (such as lemons and oranges), aids in avoiding stone formation by attaching to calcium and stopping it from creating stones with oxalates.

Keep protein consumption moderate: Restrict animal protein, particularly red meat, since it may raise uric acid levels in the urine, potentially leading to the formation of stones.

Consume sufficient carbohydrates: Carbohydrates can aid in controlling blood sugar levels and decrease the likelihood of uric acid stones.

Add lemon juice into your water: It introduces citrate to your drinks, which may assist in preventing stones.

Don'ts:

Lower water intake and increased salt consumption increase the chances of kidney stone in summer (Representational Image) (Getty Images)