Why Do People Do Surya Namaskar?

Few practices blend tradition, science, and spirituality as seamlessly as Surya Namaskar (or Sun Salutation). This ancient sequence of yoga poses has transcended its origin in Vedic culture to become a global ritual.

Surya Namaskar is more than a physical exercise. As Rashmi Kaushik, a certified yoga trainer, says, “It is a complete practice designed to harmonize body, mind, and soul. Historically, the practice was a way of expressing gratitude to the sun: the ancient symbol of life, energy, and light. But in the modern world, where screens dominate and routines often disconnect us from nature, the rhythmic flow of Sun Salutations reconnects us to something larger than ourselves.”

Each movement is an acknowledgement of our place in the natural order.

Health Benefits Backed by Science

At first glance, Surya Namaskar looks like a sequence of stretches performed in a precise order. Yet scientific studies reveal its far-reaching health benefits. According to a comprehensive study published in the PMC journal, regular practice significantly improves cardiorespiratory endurance, flexibility, and muscle strength. The practice acts as a whole-body workout, mobilizing every major muscle group while boosting oxygen consumption and enhancing overall stamina.

The structured breathing in Surya Namaskar activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which counters stress, lowers heart rate, and sharpens focus. Research shows that people who regularly perform Sun Salutations report lower cortisol levels and better mental clarity. It’s a form of moving meditation: a rare exercise where you are both intensely physical and deeply introspective.