Why Do People Do Surya Namaskar?
Why do millions of people rise each morning to bow to the sun in a series of deliberate stretches, breaths, and postures?
Published : September 8, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Few practices blend tradition, science, and spirituality as seamlessly as Surya Namaskar (or Sun Salutation). This ancient sequence of yoga poses has transcended its origin in Vedic culture to become a global ritual.
Surya Namaskar is more than a physical exercise. As Rashmi Kaushik, a certified yoga trainer, says, “It is a complete practice designed to harmonize body, mind, and soul. Historically, the practice was a way of expressing gratitude to the sun: the ancient symbol of life, energy, and light. But in the modern world, where screens dominate and routines often disconnect us from nature, the rhythmic flow of Sun Salutations reconnects us to something larger than ourselves.”
Each movement is an acknowledgement of our place in the natural order.
Health Benefits Backed by Science
At first glance, Surya Namaskar looks like a sequence of stretches performed in a precise order. Yet scientific studies reveal its far-reaching health benefits. According to a comprehensive study published in the PMC journal, regular practice significantly improves cardiorespiratory endurance, flexibility, and muscle strength. The practice acts as a whole-body workout, mobilizing every major muscle group while boosting oxygen consumption and enhancing overall stamina.
The structured breathing in Surya Namaskar activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which counters stress, lowers heart rate, and sharpens focus. Research shows that people who regularly perform Sun Salutations report lower cortisol levels and better mental clarity. It’s a form of moving meditation: a rare exercise where you are both intensely physical and deeply introspective.
“Surya Namaskar also stimulates the digestive system, promotes hormonal balance, aids in weight management, and enhances immune resilience. The systematic poses push the body into a natural detox mode, improving circulation and optimizing organ function,” says yoga practitioner Kaushik.
Regular practitioners often find themselves with improved posture, greater flexibility, and a more balanced hormonal profile.
Chakras, Energy, and Spiritual Resonance
Beyond muscles and mitochondria, Surya Namaskar activates something more subtle. Chakras, the energy centres of the body, are gently stimulated as practitioners move from one posture to another. This energy flow isn’t metaphorical; it taps into an ancient understanding of the body as an energetic system. The rhythmic practice aligns these energy centres, dissolving blockages and promoting harmony between body and mind.
Perhaps the most elusive benefit of all is the spiritual connection. The sun is a cosmic entity, an eternal force that has inspired myth and reverence across civilizations. As you move through each pose, breathing deeply in time with the rising or setting sun, there is a sense of alignment... of becoming part of a universe that is much greater than personal anxieties or daily stresses. It fosters gratitude, a sense of calm acceptance, and an awareness of the present moment. In an era where non-communicable diseases like obesity, hypertension, and mental health disorders dominate the global health crisis, Surya Namaskar emerges not merely as a fitness routine, but as a preventive healthcare practice. It is a holistic prescription that requires no gadgets, no membership fees, and no complicated regimes.
In the end, it’s about more than muscle and metabolism. It’s about learning to rise with the sun, in body, mind, and spirit.
