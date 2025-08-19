Why Pre-Marital Medical Check Up Is More Important Than Kundali Matching For Couples

In most Indian households, wedding begins with a centuries-old ritual Kundali matching. It is believed to secure harmony between partners. While horoscopes continue to hold cultural weight, modern science has far more reliable safeguard for couple's future. One of them is pre-marital medical check-up. From genetic disorders and fertility concerns to lifestyle-related health risks, knowing and understanding each other's medical background can prevent painful surprises later in marriage. It is natural that marriage demands more than just compatibility. It demands physical well-being, and medical screening before marriage does far more good than astrological charts in laying the foundation for a healthy and lasting marriage. In one the episodes of Koffee with Karan, Akshay Kumar also expressed that couples should check medical histories than matching kundalis. He shared when the actor's wife and author Twinkle Khanna revealed that she did make a list of disease that run the his family.

According to Dr Saroja Koppala, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area the idea of pre-marital medical check-up has been there for quite sometime. "From a fertility specialist’s perspective, this new habit didn’t arrive recently. It started with discreet questions in clinic corridors, young couples, often still engaged, asking if they could “just check” where they stand before they start trying," reveals Dr Koppala.

Today, that quiet curiosity is becoming a cultural shift – pre-marital fertility checks. "Hormone panels, AMH tests, semen analyses, and a sober look at health basics are moving upstream before the honeymoon, before the stress, before the clock feels loud," she shares.

Doctor's counsel

Dr Koppala says that doctor’s counsel is simple. It helps with information and if it's used well. it lowers anxiety and helps make smarter choices. But information, used poorly, can also scare people. For instance, AMH (anti-Müllerian hormone) test is useful to understand ovarian reserve and to plan treatments like IVF, yet it isn’t a crystal ball for natural fertility or an exact countdown to menopause.

"That’s not an opinion, it’s consensus guidance. Leading bodies explain that a single AMH number in a generally healthy woman doesn’t reliably predict how long it will take to conceive, nor when menopause will arrive. AMH helps clinics tailor stimulation; it’s not a yes/no stamp on future motherhood," she explains.

So why are couples still asking for it before marriage?

Because, Dr Koppala says, "modern life compresses timelines." Careers stretch, cities speed up, families plans are delayed. In India, where access to fertility care is expanding but still uneven, the instinct to “know early” feels pragmatic. "Public conversations about reproductive health, like premarital thalassemia screening policies under consideration in certain states, are normalising pre-wedding health checks and, by association, fertility chats too," says the IVF specialist.

Pre-marital checks can avert years of uncertainty (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

In a typical consultation, the doctor meets two kinds of couples. The first wants reassurance: “Are we okay?” For them, pre-marital checks can be calming — basic blood work, thyroid and vitamin status, STI screens, maintained weight, updated on vaccines and when appropriate, an ovarian reserve assessment and a semen analysis.

The second group is already worried—irregular cycles, a history of surgery, or family patterns that raise questions. Here, Dr Koppala says, early counseling matters. "Optimise weight, manage chronic conditions, update vaccines, adjust medications, and align timelines before trying. Preconception care isn’t a trend; it’s good preventive medicine that improves pregnancy outcomes," warns the doctor.

What about men?

The doctor is firm: male factor contributes to about half of infertility cases. A WHO-standard semen analysis remains the cornerstone of evaluation—simple, informative, and often eye-opening. "If results are borderline, lifestyle changes, repeat testing after a few weeks, or targeted urologic workups can make a meaningful difference. Waiting to check until a year has passed can sometimes mean a year lost," she says.

Can you take pre-marital test as final verdict?

Here’s the heart of the doctor’s message. "Use pre-marital testing as a compass, not a verdict. If results look reassuring, great, bank that confidence and focus on healthy living. If something needs attention, you have bought time. Time to treat a thyroid issue before it derails ovulation. Time to improve semen quality with sleep, exercise, and reduced heat and toxins. Time to decide whether you want to try sooner, freeze eggs, or simply recheck in six months. That is the quiet power of getting ahead of the curve," suggests the doctor.

In low- and middle-income settings, even small improvements in early counseling can shift outcomes, especially where access to advanced treatments is limited or delayed. "Pre-marital checks, when done ethically and interpreted by qualified clinicians, can avert years of uncertainty and avoid rushed, expensive interventions later. The point isn’t to medicalise marriage, it’s to modernise planning with honest, evidence-based guidance," insists Dr Koppala.

Cautions For couples

While pre-marital check-ups are safe and reliable, Dr Koppala suggests to not let marketing overtake medicine. Headlines and ads sometimes sell AMH as a fortune-teller. It isn’t. Good care pairs measured testing with human context and clear counseling. Used that way, pre-marital fertility checks don’t sow fear, they give couples language, timelines, and choices," assures the expert.