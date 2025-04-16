Postpartum Care: The Important 'Fourth Trimester' Every Mother Deserves

There's a lot of attention rightly given to pregnancy and childbirth care. However, the period that follows after that is referred to as postpartum or 'fourth trimester'. It is as critical as the phase of pregnancy and childbirth. During this time, which is also a transitional phase, a woman goes through physical recovery, emotional adjustment, and the demands of caring for a newborn. Yet, it sees very little focus, even in highly educated families in India. Postpartum care is not a luxury, it's a necessity for the long-term health and well-being of both the mother and the child. This is also the time when new moms get the 'baby blues'.

"Bringing a baby home can be one of the most joyful times in a woman’s life, but for many, the experience can be daunting. Most new moms will get the baby blues - seen in up to 85 percent of them. These are hormonal changes that can cause anxiety, crying and restlessness that goes away within the first two weeks after giving birth," explains Dr Tina Gupta, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry at Max Multi Specialty Centre, at Panchsheel Park in New Delhi.

Family members should ensure follow-up visits with the doctor to monitor healing (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

More Than Just Recovery

The postpartum period typically ranges from the first six weeks after childbirth but can extend for months, depending on a mother's physical and emotional needs. "Women go through a lot of changes. Hormonal shifts, bodily healing, and psychological adaptations take a toll on a new mother," says Dr Gupta.

While postpartum depression or anxiety is normal in every mother, Dr Gupta says every issue is triggered by one or the other reasons. Some of them are lower social class, life stressors during pregnancy, complicated pregnancy or the birth of the baby, difficult relationship with family or partner, lack of support from family, unplanned pregnancy, lack of confidence, and ambivalence over becoming pregnant.

"Past events of psychological conditions including depression or anxiety, poor relationship with her mother, or history of sexual abuse can also cause postpartum depression in women and the period of baby blues can take a long time for recovery. Depression during pregnancy, with the last generally acknowledged to be the strongest predictor of PPD," says Dr Gupta.

Reasons can be many but effective postpartum care includes some of the important steps.

When a mother is lactating, she needs a lot of support and care (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Physical Recovery

Needless to say, after delivery whether normal or cesarean section, a woman's body needs time and care to heal. Some of the common challenges Dr Gupta points out are perineal soreness, bleeding, uterine contractions, and breastfeeding issues. "Family members should ensure follow-up visits with the doctor to monitor healing, and check complications of infections or blood clots if any," says Dr Gupta. This way chronic conditions like hypertension or diabetes can be prevented which are usually the result of postpartum.

Mental and Emotional Health

Mental health is one of the most overlooked and ignored aspects of postpartum care. While it is normal for new mothers to experience mood swings as part of baby blues, long-lasting sadness, anxiety, or detachment could indicate postpartum depression or anxiety disorders. "Early screening and intervention is essential to help the mother recover faster. She needs support from family, friends and professionals during this emotionally sensitive time," says Dr Gupta.

The postpartum period typically ranges from the first six weeks after childbirth (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Breastfeeding and Nutrition

When a mother is lactating, she needs a lot of support and care, It is a vital part of postpartum care. Many mothers face challenges like latching issues, low milk supply, or breast pain. This can add to emotional and mental stress. Reach out to a lactation consultant and take proper guidance to promote breastfeeding. Additionally, nutritional support is equally important for new mothers. Nutritional food and a balanced diet rich in iron, calcium, and protein will aid in recovery and maintain energy levels.

Rest and Sleep

Sleepless nights are a reality for new mothers. The child needs care at night and in most cases, women are the ones taking care of them when the baby cries at night. However, prolonged sleep deprivation is dangerous and it can impact her healing and mental health. While it is not realistic to expect uninterrupted rest with a newborn, both partners can share responsibilities, naps, and sleep training for their baby and themselves which can help.

Social Support and Education

It should be the family's priority to help the new mother meet with other women who have been going through a similar phase. She can join community groups that promote postpartum care as meeting with other women helps emotional healing and feeling that she is not alone in this. Peer support at the workplace can help her with the emotional burden and guilt of leaving the baby at home. There should be a support system where she receives practical advice to reduce her feelings of isolation. New parents should know about what to expect and how to seek help that can prepare them to navigate the upcoming challenges after the baby is born as the mother starts a new chapter of her life.