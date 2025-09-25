ETV Bharat / health

Parents Must Rethink Everyday Baby Products; Experts Warn Against Hidden Health Risks In Plastic Items

The first few months of a baby's life are delicate. Every parent wants to ensure their little one is surrounded by the safest environment possible. However, many everyday items used in newborn care aren't safe. For instance, items made of plastic – milk bottles, pacifiers, toys, feeding accessories, even packaging. They are affordable and easily available, but experts say that plastic products can release harmful chemicals like BPA, phthalates, and microplastics, which are harmful to a baby's developing body. These chemicals can affect hormonal balance, leading to long-term health concerns. And the concerns are not new; the dangers of plastic exposure to babies have been pointed out by doctors and researchers.

According to Dr Akshay Mehta, Senior Consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals in Greater Noida, daily usage of plastic can affect a new mother's health as well. "Every parent wants the best for their baby, from comfort and hygiene to safety and health. But many don’t realise that plastic products used daily for newborn care can release harmful chemicals that affect both babies and mothers," says Dr Mehta. He further notes that plastic products are cost-effective, but when heated over time, the toxins can go into a baby's food, water, or skin.

Side effects of plastic products:

The body of a newborn is still developing; these toxins can interfere with hormones, digestion, immunity, and long-term health. Even moms, who handle plastics regularly, especially during pregnancy and post-birth, may absorb small amounts of these harmful chemicals. "Avoiding plastic is important for babies' health."