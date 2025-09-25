Parents Must Rethink Everyday Baby Products; Experts Warn Against Hidden Health Risks In Plastic Items
When heated or used over time, plastic items it can release toxins like BPA and phthalates into the baby’s food, water, or skin.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST
The first few months of a baby's life are delicate. Every parent wants to ensure their little one is surrounded by the safest environment possible. However, many everyday items used in newborn care aren't safe. For instance, items made of plastic – milk bottles, pacifiers, toys, feeding accessories, even packaging. They are affordable and easily available, but experts say that plastic products can release harmful chemicals like BPA, phthalates, and microplastics, which are harmful to a baby's developing body. These chemicals can affect hormonal balance, leading to long-term health concerns. And the concerns are not new; the dangers of plastic exposure to babies have been pointed out by doctors and researchers.
According to Dr Akshay Mehta, Senior Consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals in Greater Noida, daily usage of plastic can affect a new mother's health as well. "Every parent wants the best for their baby, from comfort and hygiene to safety and health. But many don’t realise that plastic products used daily for newborn care can release harmful chemicals that affect both babies and mothers," says Dr Mehta. He further notes that plastic products are cost-effective, but when heated over time, the toxins can go into a baby's food, water, or skin.
Side effects of plastic products:
The body of a newborn is still developing; these toxins can interfere with hormones, digestion, immunity, and long-term health. Even moms, who handle plastics regularly, especially during pregnancy and post-birth, may absorb small amounts of these harmful chemicals. "Avoiding plastic is important for babies' health."
Common plastic items used in daily baby care:
- Feeding bottles and sippers
- Plastic toys and teethers
- Baby food containers and utensils
- Diapers with plastic linings
- Wet wipes in plastic packaging
- Baby skin-care products in plastic bottles.
Eco-friendly swaps for safer baby care:
- Use glass or stainless steel bottles: Instead of plastic feeding bottles, switch to glass or BPA-free stainless steel bottles that are safer and easier to sterilise.
- Choose wooden or cloth toys: Replace plastic toys with soft cloth or untreated wooden toys. These are safer for teething babies and free from chemicals.
- Go for cloth diapers: Try reusable cloth diapers made of organic cotton. They are gentle on baby skin and reduce plastic waste.
- Use bamboo or steel utensils: Serve food in stainless steel bowls and use bamboo spoons for feeding instead of plastic ones.
- Pick natural baby skincare products: Choose creams and lotions that come in eco-friendly or glass packaging. Look for “paraben-free” and “phthalate-free” labels.
- Buy wipes in recyclable or compostable packaging: Use washable cotton cloths for wiping instead of plastic-packed wet wipes.
What Parents Can Do:
- Avoid heating food or milk in plastic containers.
- Ensure to read labels for “BPA-free” or “non-toxic” signs.
- Air-dry baby clothes.
- Reduce the use of plastic-based dryer sheets.
- Reuse or donate baby items instead of discarding them.
"Every small swap helps protect your baby’s health, supports eco-friendly living, and creates a cleaner world for future generations," says Dr Mehta.
