Why Obesity Is Becoming A Silent Barrier To Fertility Among Young Couples

In men, on the other hand, obesity is linked to poor sperm health, reduced testosterone levels, erectile dysfunction, and poor sperm quality, including conditions such as asthenoteratozoospermia (reduced sperm movement and abnormal shape). "This can lower fertility potential and delay conception for couples,” says Dr Khan.

"Even assisted reproduction outcomes are affected, as obese women tend to have lower egg retrieval rates, poorer embryo quality, and reduced IVF success. Additionally, excess weight gain can worsen varicoceles- swollen testicular veins, further reducing fertility potential," she adds.

Dr. Kaishreen Khan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Pune, explains that excess fat leads to hormonal imbalance, characterized by higher insulin and estrogen levels, which disrupts ovulation and menstrual cycles. "Obesity in women is strongly linked to infertility, with conditions like PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) causing irregular periods and difficulty in egg release," says Dr Khab. She also warns that it worsens complications such as diabetes (DM), hypothyroidism, and hypertension (HTN), risk of miscarriages, and preeclampsia, all of which directly affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

Obesity has become one of the most common health challenges, and it often shows up when women reach out to gynaecologists for fertility or reproductive health issues. Around 60–70% of the women aged 25-30 who visit doctors have obesity-related concerns. When it comes to couples, around 10–12 couples every day visit fertility clinics with obesity-related issues, and this number is steadily rising.

An increase in daily movement is very important; a few simple ways are taking stairs, using standing desks, walking after meals, and making sure to track the process.

"Seek professional help in terms of weight management and nutrition intake. Maintaining a healthy waist-to-hip ratio rather than only focusing on body weight can give better metabolic health. Ensure you get enough vitamin D, stay hydrated, and avoid smoking and alcohol, as they can directly affect weight and fertility outcome."

A Body Mass Index (BMI) range according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is considered normal, is between 18-25. Above 25, it is called overweight, and over 30, the patient can be termed as obese. The effects of obesity on fertility can be many. In women, obesity is linked with hormonal imbalances, PCOS. Age plays an important role and especially when it is associated with obesity, and fertility can decline after the age of 35.

"Obesity even accelerates this, worsening the quality of eggs and implantation rates. In men, if the age is above 40, it reduces sperm quality and increases the risk of genetic abnormalities. Younger obese patients may still conceive with lifestyle changes, but older obese patients may face double the risk from both age and obesity,” said Dr Bushra Khan, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Pune.

He further adds that the percentage of couples that face infertility-related issues and obesity is very high globally, nearly 15 to 20 percent in fertility clinics. Fr Khan says around 40 percent of women who are seeking infertility treatments are obese. India has a higher number of obese patients in urban populations as compared to rural populations. Nearly one out of every three couples who are obese presents with infertility. Experts say that it is hard to say if obesity and infertility are more prevalent in females or males.

"A lot of PCOS patients can turn out to be obese, especially if they have insulin resistance, ovulatory dysfunction, and they have excess adipose tissue, which has an environment that is testosterone-dominant, whereas men also they are also not spared," says Dr Khan. "Male infertility and DNA damage in the sperm are seen in men when they have general abdominal obesity, but overall, women show a higher infertility risk from obesity as compared to both partners," she further adds.

Obesity contributes to other health concerns beyond fertility. “An obese patient can be more prone to diabetes, insulin resistance, complicated metabolism, cardiovascular problems, hypertension, heart attacks, strokes, hormonal imbalance, PCOS, and thyroid abnormalities as well,” says Dr Khan.

While obesity is a major concern for infertility, Dr Sheetal Jindal, senior consultant and medical director at Jindal IVF in Chandigarh, points out digital exposure that adds to infertility. "Young adult women, especially students, spend long hours in front of screens for both academics and leisure. Prolonged screen exposure impairs natural circadian rhythm and can disturb the hormonal cycle that governs reproduction," says Dr Jindal.

She says blue light from devices worsens premenstrual syndrome symptoms and fuels anxiety, which further raises cortisol levels. "Sleep disruption from late-night scrolling is now a common concern and directly interferes with hormonal regulation. Late nights and erratic schedules further compound the issue. Hormones like melatonin and cortisol work on a tightly regulated rhythm that depends on sleep quality," explains the fertility expert.

Additionally, poor sleep reduces the body’s ability to regulate estrogen and progesterone, increasing the risk of irregular periods, fertility challenges, and mood fluctuations. "Urban women must recognise that small lifestyle corrections today can protect long-term reproductive health and overall wellbeing," says Dr Jindal in conclusion.