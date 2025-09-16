ETV Bharat / health

Why New Mothers Require More Than Merely Support To Deal With Emotional Burden

The journey of motherhood is romantisised with tiny clothes, sweet baby smell, and the joy of holding a new life. Yet behind this picture perfect world lies a truth that many hesitate to confront. New mothers need more support than supportive words and occassional help. They need structural, emotional, physical, and systemic care that goes far beyond the concept of "support."

"Pregnancy readies women for body changes, but emotional changes after baby may be even more daunting. Hormonal fluctuations, sleep deprivation, and the incessant demands of the infant's care may trigger a variety of emotional changes due to their accompanying physical and psychological stress," says Dr Pretty Duggar Gupta, Consultant Psychiatrist at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru.

While baby blues is common in new mothers that affects nearly 80% of moms, postpartum depression and anxiety disorders are also common, which she says require propmt intervention. "Emotional support is different than just boosting mother's morale. It is about normalising the process and reassuring mothers about their experiences," says the psychiatrist. Additionally, society adds to this pressure on new mother to heal faster, breastfeed the baby, keep the household runing or worst, return to work, all while looking all right. "This pressure adds to perinatal depression and anxiety. When mothers feel they have failed to meet the expectations, they live in suffering." Dr Gupta suggests to shift the burden of household work, help the mother take adequate rest without hesitation.