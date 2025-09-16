Why New Mothers Require More Than Merely Support To Deal With Emotional Burden
New mothers need more support than supportive words and occassional help. They need structural, emotional, physical, and systemic care that goes far beyond "support.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST
The journey of motherhood is romantisised with tiny clothes, sweet baby smell, and the joy of holding a new life. Yet behind this picture perfect world lies a truth that many hesitate to confront. New mothers need more support than supportive words and occassional help. They need structural, emotional, physical, and systemic care that goes far beyond the concept of "support."
"Pregnancy readies women for body changes, but emotional changes after baby may be even more daunting. Hormonal fluctuations, sleep deprivation, and the incessant demands of the infant's care may trigger a variety of emotional changes due to their accompanying physical and psychological stress," says Dr Pretty Duggar Gupta, Consultant Psychiatrist at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru.
While baby blues is common in new mothers that affects nearly 80% of moms, postpartum depression and anxiety disorders are also common, which she says require propmt intervention. "Emotional support is different than just boosting mother's morale. It is about normalising the process and reassuring mothers about their experiences," says the psychiatrist. Additionally, society adds to this pressure on new mother to heal faster, breastfeed the baby, keep the household runing or worst, return to work, all while looking all right. "This pressure adds to perinatal depression and anxiety. When mothers feel they have failed to meet the expectations, they live in suffering." Dr Gupta suggests to shift the burden of household work, help the mother take adequate rest without hesitation.
Whether it is C-section ot vaginal childbirth, the body goes through immense physical strain. The postpartum healing becomes cruical to overcome the pain, fatigue, and hormonal imbalance. Thyroid, anemia, and chronic pain can complicate the recovery and duplicate or intensify psychiatric features including fatigue, low mood, and irritability. "Combined medical and psychiatric screening is important. An early psychiatric assessment is imperative when any symptoms, including psychiatric symptoms, interfere with functioning in daily attachments to the baby, or safety," suggests the expert.
There's no doubt that mental health is most underestimated aspect of postpartum care. Very few women and families are aware that anxiety or sadness are simply part of being a mother. And one in seven mothers need organised support. Apart from mothers, new fathers too get perinatal depression and anxiety, which impacts the entire family as unlike before when families were a built-in support network for new parents, many couples now struggle to get that support system around. Reasons? Nuclear families and Urban living. "The support has to go from babysitting or cooking to actual friendship and understanding. The mother has to feel nurtured as the infant," says Dr Gupta.
What Mothers Truly Need
Here are a few things that families must ensure for new mother's well-being:
- Professional Care: Regulat postnatal medical check-ups for both mother and baby are crucial.
- Systemic Support: Policies that ensure adequare maternity leave, flexible work environments, and affordable childcare.
- Practical Help: It is important to provide new mother a helping hand to manage household tasks, provide her nutritious meals to bear the overwhelming daily burdens.
- Emotional Support: An empathetic listening ear is important where she can express her fears, frustrations, and exhaustion without judgement. Listening without minimising their struggle is as important as medical care.
