Skipping Sleep Could Be Worse Than Smoking or Junk Food; Here's All You Need To Know

It has been long that experts and health coaches have been emphasising the importance of sleep. According to experts, a minimum of seven hours of sleep for an adult is necessary to perform daily duties and stay healthy. At least 10 types of chronic health issues are linked to poor sleep including heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and depression among many others. Sleep deficiency is also linked to higher chance of injury in adults, teens, and children.

A new survey has found that nearly 59 per cent of Indians get less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. It is alarming and needs urgent action over the nation's sleep health. A 2024 study by the Indian Sleep Association notes that more than 33% of adults report symptoms of insomnia or poor sleep quality.

According to Dr Manav Manchanda, Director and Head- Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Asian Hospital, in modern India with hustle culture sleep is often the first thing sacrificed. From tech professionals burning the midnight hours to work, to students cramming for exams and gig workers chasing deadlines, Indians are sleeping less than ever. But what does this sleep crises do to your health and what happens when you don’t sleep enough?

"Sleep is more than just rest. It’s the time when your body repairs tissues, balances hormones, and strengthens immunity. Long term sleep deprivation is directly linked to obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and even mental health issues like anxiety and depression," explains Dr Manchanda.

What Is Causing the Sleep Crisis Among Indians?

Some of the primary reasons Dr Manchanda highlights are: