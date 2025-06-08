Skipping Sleep Could Be Worse Than Smoking or Junk Food; Here's All You Need To Know

It has been long that experts and health coaches have been emphasising the importance of sleep. According to experts, a minimum of seven hours of sleep for an adult is necessary to perform daily duties and stay healthy. At least 10 types of chronic health issues are linked to poor sleep including heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and depression among many others. Sleep deficiency is also linked to higher chance of injury in adults, teens, and children.
A new survey has found that nearly 59 per cent of Indians get less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. It is alarming and needs urgent action over the nation's sleep health.
A 2024 study by the Indian Sleep Association notes that more than 33% of adults report symptoms of insomnia or poor sleep quality.
According to Dr Manav Manchanda, Director and Head- Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Asian Hospital, in modern India with hustle culture sleep is often the first thing sacrificed. From tech professionals burning the midnight hours to work, to students cramming for exams and gig workers chasing deadlines, Indians are sleeping less than ever. But what does this sleep crises do to your health and what happens when you don’t sleep enough?
"Sleep is more than just rest. It’s the time when your body repairs tissues, balances hormones, and strengthens immunity. Long term sleep deprivation is directly linked to obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and even mental health issues like anxiety and depression," explains Dr Manchanda.
What Is Causing the Sleep Crisis Among Indians?
Some of the primary reasons Dr Manchanda highlights are:
Screen Time Before Bed: Exposure to blue light delays melatonin production, the sleep hormone.
Work-from-Home Boundaries: Flexible hours mean people often work late into the night.
Caffeine and Junk Food: Late-night coffee, energy drinks, and sugar-rich snacks disrupt your sleep cycle.
Mental Stress: Career pressure, urban life, and even social media anxiety are major culprits.
How Lack of Sleep Impacts Your Mental Health
Poor sleep doesn’t just affect your body, Dr Manchanda says it impacts mood, memory, and emotional regulation. “Sleep and mental health are connected. Lack of sleep can worsen conditions like depression and lead to mood swings, irritability, and lack of focus.”
Here are some expert-backed tips to improve your sleep quality
- Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends.
- Avoid screens at least 1 hour before bed.
- Create a sleep-friendly environment—dim lights, no noise, comfortable bedding.
- Limit caffeine and heavy meals in the evening.
- Try relaxing activities like reading or deep breathing before bed.
- Wake-up Call: It’s Time to Prioritise Sleep
Sleep isn’t a luxury but a biological necessity. As India grows, so does its need to rest. Prioritising quality sleep, Dr Manchanda says could be the "most underrated health resolution of our time."
Read More: