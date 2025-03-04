ETV Bharat / health

India's IT Boom Comes With A Health Crisis: 80% Of Employees Suffer From Fatty Liver Disease; A Wake Up Call For Governments

India's IT industry is growing rapidly and so its health crisis. A new study by University of Hyderabad suggests that 80% IT employees in India suffer from fatty liver disease. IT employees are affected by Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD)2. This is a condition where too much fat builds up in the liver and damages the organ. But this isn't about one disease, or one industry, or one country. World over lifestyle-related diseases are silent epidemic. What are lifestyle diseases and why are they at rise?

"Lean MASLD, where individuals develop liver fat accumulation despite having a normal BMI, is particularly prevalent in India due to poor dietary patterns, genetic predisposition, and metabolic dysfunction," says Dr. Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology, Zandra Healthcare and Co-founder of Rang De Neela Initiative.

Why India's IT Professionals are at Risk

Liver is a football size largest internal organ in the body. Its job is to clean blood, store energy, and help with digestion. Sometimes it gets damaged when access fat gets accumulated in the organ. When it reaches dangerous levels it is called fatty liver. "When your liver stores too much fat than usual, it can further become inflamed. This can lead to serious complications including liver damage," explains Dr Meghraj Ingle, Director and Senior Consultant Gastroenterology at Gleneagles Hospitals in Mumbai.

If you think this is only linked to alcohol, you are wrong. Fatty liver disease is a silent epidemic. About 30% people suffer from it world over and in India the numbers are higher–33%, which means every third Indian has fatty liver disease. Zoom in further and the numbers increase. Urban Indians have higher number of this disease, zoom in again you see the numbers are higher in India's IT industry where 40% employee suffer from fatty liver disease.

Every third Indian has fatty liver disease due to modern lifestyle (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

The Silent Epidemic

Experts say, fatty liver disease is due to poor lifestyle habits. Lack of excercise, long hours of sitting on the desk, inadequate sleep, poor eating habits, stress and so on. This is not about one disease. For instance, 71% of IT workers are obese as well and this is not just about India. Lifestyle related diseases are the cause of death world over because they include heart diseases, respiratory problems, diabetes, kidney diseases and even cancer, which is witnessing a recent disturbing trend. Cancer cases are rising sharply among younger people. Early onset of cancer which is diagnosed in people under 50 have increased by 79% over the past three decades world over. Experts say that there is an epidemic of illness among the working age population.