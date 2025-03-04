India's IT Boom Comes With A Health Crisis: 80% Of Employees Suffer From Fatty Liver Disease; A Wake Up Call For Governments

India's IT industry is growing rapidly and so its health crisis. A new study by University of Hyderabad suggests that 80% IT employees in India suffer from fatty liver disease. IT employees are affected by Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD)2. This is a condition where too much fat builds up in the liver and damages the organ. But this isn't about one disease, or one industry, or one country. World over lifestyle-related diseases are silent epidemic. What are lifestyle diseases and why are they at rise?
"Lean MASLD, where individuals develop liver fat accumulation despite having a normal BMI, is particularly prevalent in India due to poor dietary patterns, genetic predisposition, and metabolic dysfunction," says Dr. Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology, Zandra Healthcare and Co-founder of Rang De Neela Initiative.
Why India's IT Professionals are at Risk
Liver is a football size largest internal organ in the body. Its job is to clean blood, store energy, and help with digestion. Sometimes it gets damaged when access fat gets accumulated in the organ. When it reaches dangerous levels it is called fatty liver. "When your liver stores too much fat than usual, it can further become inflamed. This can lead to serious complications including liver damage," explains Dr Meghraj Ingle, Director and Senior Consultant Gastroenterology at Gleneagles Hospitals in Mumbai.
If you think this is only linked to alcohol, you are wrong. Fatty liver disease is a silent epidemic. About 30% people suffer from it world over and in India the numbers are higher–33%, which means every third Indian has fatty liver disease. Zoom in further and the numbers increase. Urban Indians have higher number of this disease, zoom in again you see the numbers are higher in India's IT industry where 40% employee suffer from fatty liver disease.
The Silent Epidemic
Experts say, fatty liver disease is due to poor lifestyle habits. Lack of excercise, long hours of sitting on the desk, inadequate sleep, poor eating habits, stress and so on. This is not about one disease. For instance, 71% of IT workers are obese as well and this is not just about India. Lifestyle related diseases are the cause of death world over because they include heart diseases, respiratory problems, diabetes, kidney diseases and even cancer, which is witnessing a recent disturbing trend. Cancer cases are rising sharply among younger people. Early onset of cancer which is diagnosed in people under 50 have increased by 79% over the past three decades world over. Experts say that there is an epidemic of illness among the working age population.
"It becomes crucial to take charge of your health and make healthy choices to prevent the risk of fatty liver. Those diagnosed with fatty liver can be often advised to undergo lifestyle modifications along with certain medications," says Dr Ingle.
Hidden cost of modern lifestyle
The increasing number of fatty liver and other lifestyle-related diseases is concerning. This is taking lives, pushing people out of the workforce, fuiling the sick note culture and punishing economy though lost productivity. While this is a complex problem, there are solutions. Experts say, most lifestyle-related diseses can be reversed, especially in young people. However, major changes need to be made at an individual level by eating better, cutting down on smoking and drinking, and excercisig more. For those chained to their desk must try to switch it up and take frequent breaks.
"Many individuals are unaware of the impact of ultra-processed foods, high sugar intake, and sedentary lifestyles on liver health. Traditional home-cooked meals are being replaced by fast food, leading to increased fat accumulation in the liver. Additionally, lack of regular exercise worsens insulin resistance and metabolic disorders, further aggravating MASLD," Dr Kovil elucidates.
Prevention is better than cure
It becomes crucial to take charge of your health and make healthy choices to prevent the risk of fatty liver. This can be achieved by making necessary changes in your diet.
- Ensure that your diet includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes.
- Stay physically active by engaging in various exercises. Regular physical activity, such as brisk walking or strength training, helps improve insulin sensitivity and reduce liver fat.
- Individuals are advised to maintain a healthy weight to lower their risk of fatty liver.
- Strictly avoid processed, packaged, or junk foods including sugary drinks. This can help reduce the excessive accumulation of fat in your liver.
- Limit or quit alcohol for the betterment of your overall health.
- If diagnosed, then it becomes vital to go for regular health checkups and screening to monitor your liver health as well as your progress. Some might need medications to manage their underlying health conditions like diabetes or high cholesterol.
Calls for policies
Dr Kovil informs that new treatment options like GLP-1 receptor agonists (e.g., semaglutide) and resmetirom (a thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist) show promise in reducing liver fat and fibrosis. However, sustained weight loss remains the most effective strategy to manage and reverse MASLD.
Additionally, another study notes that people who predominantly sit at work have 60% higher rate of mortality from all causes. That said, this is a policy issue as well. There's a range of steps that governments can take including increasing taxes on tobacco, alcohol and sugar. Campaigns to reduce salt and dangerous fats into food, tactics of exercises, and better health care. "Public health initiatives promoting awareness and improving health literacy are essential to combat this growing epidemic," says Dr Kovil. There's a long road to recovery but the burden of lifestyle related disease is not a matter to be taken lightly.
