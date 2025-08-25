Why Hypertension Is Called The ‘Silent Killer’ And How Early Lifestyle Changes Save Lives

High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the primary causes of heart attack in young and older individuals. Medically, experts call is the 'silent killer' because it is generally asymptomatic and often goes unnoticed, leading to various chronic illnesses and even death. "Testing and monitoring are the only ways to determine high blood pressure. High blood pressure, if left untreated, slowly damages the blood vessels of the brain, heart, and kidneys," says Dr Sashidhar Reddy Gutha, Consultant General Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals Malakpet in Hyderabad.
He says that high blood pressure can also increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, brain aneurysm, heart failure, kidney failure, or clogged arteries creating blockages in the legs, and dementia.
"Many people can live with hypertension for years and are unaware of their condition until they receive a diagnosis," confirms the doctor. He says if hypertension is left untreated, it can reduce life expectancy by 10 to 20 years. "Nowadays, even the younger generation ends up having high blood pressure due to their highly stressful and demanding work culture, working around the clock, and high dependence on processed food that contains high sodium," points out the physician.
Here are some of the symptoms of high blood pressure:
- An abnormal heart rate (palpitations)
- Blurred vision
- Chest pain
- Dizziness
- Difficulty breathing
- Nausea and vomiting
- Severe headaches (sudden onset)
- Neck pain
"If someone is facing any of these symptoms, they should promptly check their blood pressure with their doctor, who can tell them if they have hypertension or pre-hypertension," suggests Dr Reddy. This early intervention will help you understand how the readings may increase the risk of other health issues related to blood pressure.
While high blood pressure is dangerous, Dr Reddy says, lifestyle changes can help control hypertension. "A healthy lifestyle may prevent, delay, or lessen the requirement for medications," confirms the doctor.
Here are three major steps to be taken to regulate high blood pressure:
Reduce sodium intake:
High salt intake retains fluid in the body, which leads to increase in the fluid volume of the blood and raise in blood pressure. "One should also limit processed food as it contains high salt."
Reduce body weight:
Obesity is another risk factor for hypertension. Being overweight causes sleep apnea, a condition where sleep often gets disrupted. Sleep apnea further increases BP. One should also keep a check on his or her waistline. Too much weight around the waist increases the risk of hypertension.
Regular exercise:
Thirty minutes of regular and moderate physical activity will help blood pressure remain normal. Regular exercise can bring blood pressure down to safer levels. Walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, and dancing can help lower blood pressure and keep the body active and healthy.
Read More: