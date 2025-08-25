ETV Bharat / health

Why Hypertension Is Called The ‘Silent Killer’ And How Early Lifestyle Changes Save Lives

High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the primary causes of heart attack in young and older individuals. Medically, experts call is the 'silent killer' because it is generally asymptomatic and often goes unnoticed, leading to various chronic illnesses and even death. "Testing and monitoring are the only ways to determine high blood pressure. High blood pressure, if left untreated, slowly damages the blood vessels of the brain, heart, and kidneys," says Dr Sashidhar Reddy Gutha, Consultant General Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals Malakpet in Hyderabad.

He says that high blood pressure can also increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, brain aneurysm, heart failure, kidney failure, or clogged arteries creating blockages in the legs, and dementia.

"Many people can live with hypertension for years and are unaware of their condition until they receive a diagnosis," confirms the doctor. He says if hypertension is left untreated, it can reduce life expectancy by 10 to 20 years. "Nowadays, even the younger generation ends up having high blood pressure due to their highly stressful and demanding work culture, working around the clock, and high dependence on processed food that contains high sodium," points out the physician.

High blood pressure can also increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, brain aneurysm, and heart failure (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Here are some of the symptoms of high blood pressure:

An abnormal heart rate (palpitations)

Blurred vision

Chest pain

Dizziness

Difficulty breathing

Nausea and vomiting

Severe headaches (sudden onset)

Neck pain

"If someone is facing any of these symptoms, they should promptly check their blood pressure with their doctor, who can tell them if they have hypertension or pre-hypertension," suggests Dr Reddy. This early intervention will help you understand how the readings may increase the risk of other health issues related to blood pressure.