Why Does Your Asthma Get Worse at Night? Everything You Need To Know

Asthma is a long-term condition that affects the airways in the lungs, making it hard to breathe. Symptoms like wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness are some of the symptoms that you are suffering from asthma. Although these symptoms may come and go in some time, asthma may get worse during exercise, at night, or when exposed to triggers like allergens, cold air, or pollution.

According to Dr Ugandhar Bhattu C, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, people with asthma have inflamed airways which over time become overly sensitive. When these airways are triggered, the muscles around the airways tighten, the lining gets swollen, and more mucus is produced around the area. This makes it even harder for people with asthma to breathe. Additionally, asthma affects people of all ages but often begins in childhood. According to the World Health Organization, over 260 million people worldwide live with asthma, and it causes nearly half a million deaths each year. This is mostly in low and middle-income countries where access to treatment is limited.

Experts say that the exact cause of asthma isn't fully understood, but it's a result of a combination of genetic and environmental factors. "Family history, early childhood respiratory infections, exposure to tobacco smoke or pollution, and having allergies increase the risk of developing asthma.

While asthma can't be cured, you can easily manage it with the right treatment and lifestyle changes to live an active and healthy life.

Interestingly, the symptoms of asthma get worse at night. Dr Bhattu explains this situation as nocturnal asthma, which disrupts sleep and can be difficult to manage. "There are many reasons, especially changes in the body's internal clock, circadian rhythm," says the Pulmonologist.

He says that lungs work at their best in the day, but it drops at night, especially around 4 am. "In healthy people, this drop is less than 10% but for those with asthma, lung function can fall by up to 50% which makes breathing much harder," shares Dr Bhattu.