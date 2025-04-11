Simple Ways To Stop Eczema Itch Without Scratching; Here's All You Have To Do

Are you one of many people who get skin issues very often and end up bleeding your skin by scratching it? Itching occurs when an overactive immune response causes inflammation and irritation in your skin. Scratching can cause soreness, bleeding, infection and surprisingly, more itch. It can also interfere with your sleep when you have the urge to itch. Social life, ability to concentrate, and overall quality of life are affected when you are struggling with a constant urge to scratch. Here are some effective ways where you can treat itchiness without scratching your skin by Dr Samrudhi Balvir, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist in Mumbai.

Skin Hydration:

If your skin is dry, you are more prone to itchiness, especially if you have atopic dermatitis. This condition is linked to a weakened outer skin layer, which normally works to lock in moisture. You can help reinforce this barrier by keeping the skin well-hydrated. Moisturise at least twice a day, ideally after cleansing your skin. Pick rich oil-based creams or ointments rather than lightweight lotions. Opt for products without fragrance.

Cool Compresses:

The usage of cool compress is not only for pain relief but also for itching and discomfort associated with atopic dermatitis. You will feel less urge to scratch, which will help you heal faster. For a homemade cold compress, damper a soft cloth with cold water, wring out the excess water and place it over the irritated area. Once you remove, seal the moisturise by applying a thick layer of cream or ointment.

Manage Emotional Stress:

Mental and emotional stress can aggravate eczema symptoms. If you are going through a stressful situation, whether from work, finance, or personal challenges, it can significantly impact your skin. Here are a few steps you can follow to manage stress by Clinical Psychologist Bhupender Sharma:

Take Adequate Rest:

Aim for at least seven hours of quality sleep. Stick to a regular sleep schedule. Ensure your sleep environment is quiet and relaxing.

Practice Mindfulness:

Meditation, breathing exercises, and yoga are some of the practices that can help lower stress levels.

Stay Active:

Nothing can beat being active. Light exercise or engaging in hobbies can be healthy.

Limit Screen Time:

Take a break from social media or constant news updates that may cause anxiety and reduce stress triggers.

Change Laundry Products:

Some laundry products may contain ingredients that irritate sensitive skin. You can try and be observant if anything is causing you itching after you wear the freshly washed clothes. You can switch to hypoallergenic, fragrance-free detergents and avoid fabric softeners or dryer sheets which can prevent flare-ups.

Use Oatmeal on the Skin:

Oatmeal has soothing properties and can help relieve itchiness, shed dry skin, and support the skin's natural defense. Oatmeal is a common ingredient in sensitive skin creams and ointments.