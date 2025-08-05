ETV Bharat / health

Explained: Why Broken Heart Syndrome Affects Women Harder Than Men

It sounds poetic, but Broken Heart Syndrome is a real medical condition , one than mimics the symptoms of heart attack and is often misdiagnosed. Medically it is known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, which occurs when sudden emotional or physical stress temporarily weakens the heart muscle, especially the left ventricle. According to Dr Shilpa S. Menon, Consultant Cardiologist at SIMS Hospital in Chennai, the symptoms of this syndrome mimic those of a classic cardiac event, including chest pain, abnormal ECG findings and shortness of breath. "But there is one difference, which is, in the case of this syndrome the arteries are not blocked, instead there is a temporary weakening of the heart muscle, particularly the left ventricle," explains Dr menon. While recovery is usually possible within weeks, the initial presentation can be frightening and in rare cases, life-threatening. What is particularly disturbing is that women are up to nine times more likely to develop this syndrome than men, with post-menopausal women between 50 and 70 years at the highest risk.

Experts say that Broken Heart Syndrome is often caused by an unexpected shock, death of a loved one, sudden fear, a major accident, or even intense anxiety. Physical stressors such as major surgery or chronic illness can also trigger it. "These events cause a surge of stress hormones, particularly adrenaline, that temporarily stuns the heart muscle. In most cases, this affects the left ventricle, either weakening it entirely or causing ballooning at its apex," agrees Dr N S Sharada, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics, Genecology and IVF at SIMS Hospital in Chennai.

Symptoms can include:

Sudden chest pain

Shortness of breath

Abnormal ECG findings

While these mimic a heart attack, the key difference is that in Broken Heart Syndrome, the coronary arteries are not blocked. Instead, the problem lies in the temporary dysfunction of the heart muscle.

Why Women Are More Vulnerable

Post-menopausal women face a significantly higher risk due to the steep drop in estrogen levels. "Menopause causes hormonal changes, where woman experiences decline in estrogen and this plays a major role in this syndrome. Estrogen is known to have a protective effect on the cardiovascular system of women, it helps blood vessels remain flexible and this influences the body’s response to stress. Hence, when estrogen level drops, vulnerability of the heart increases than the usual to be impacted by the sudden stress hormones like adrenaline," Dr Menon elucidates. She notes that these are the exact same reasons why older women are more susceptible to heart attacks as well.