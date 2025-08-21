Why Breastfeeding Matters For Both Baby And Mother; Everything New Moms Need To Know

One can't emphasise enough that the first nutrition child gets is from breast milk. Experts have been explaining the importance of breastfeeding and how it holds gold standard for infant nutrition. According to Dr Nidhi Rajotia, Unit Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Artemis Hospitals breastfeeding is a strong start to a healthy life and a strong bond. "It is still the most natural, nurturing, and protective way for a baby to start life, and it deserves all the support, awareness, and encouragement it can get," insists Dr Rajotia.

Nutrition for Growth

Breast milk changes over time. Dr Rajotia says, Colostrum, the thick, yellowish early milk, is full of antibodies and important nutrients. "It helps the baby's immune system grow in the first few days after birth. The composition of breast milk changes as the baby grows to meet their changing nutritional needs. No formula can copy this smart ability to adapt," explains Dr Rajotia.

Strengthens Baby’s Immune System

Breast milk has a lot of live cells, antibodies, enzymes, and hormones that help keep babies from getting sick. "It works like the baby's first vaccine, which protects them from ear infections, respiratory illnesses, diarrhea, and even more serious diseases like meningitis," confirms the Gynecologist. Researchers have also found that babies who are breastfed are less likely to get long term illnesses like asthma, type 1 diabetes, and obesity later in life.

Supports Brain and Cognitive Development

Breast milk has important fatty acids, like DHA, that are very important for brain development. A number of studies have found a link between breastfeeding and higher IQ scores, better memory, and better school performance later in life. Breastfeeding doesn't just feed the body, it also feeds the brain.

Easy Digestion and Gut Health

Breast milk is easy on a baby's still developing digestive system. "It has enzymes and good bacteria that help with digestion and building a strong gut lining. Breastfed babies are less likely to get stomach infections, colic, or constipation," she says. Additionally, the prebiotics in breast milk also help build a healthy gut microbiome, which is important for long term health.

Breast milk is still the most natural, nurturing, and protective way for a baby (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Emotional Bonding and Comfort

Breastfeeding is more than just food, it's also an emotional experience. The mother and baby have a strong emotional bond because they touch each other's skin, look into each other's eyes, and feed in a rhythmic way. This safe bonding has been shown to lower stress levels in babies, help them breathe and even the heartbeat, and help them sleep better. "It builds a base for trust and emotional safety," insists the doctor.

Cost Effective and Environmentally Friendly

Breastfeeding doesn't cost anything, lasts a long time, and doesn't make any waste. It doesn't need to be packaged or shipped like formula feeding does. This choice is good for the environment and your wallet at the same time. "Breastfeeding can also protect babies from water borne diseases that can be passed on through dirty bottles or formula in places where clean water is hard to get," warns Dr Rajotia.

How Breastfeeding Benefits Mothers Too

Breastfeeding is good for both the mother and the baby. "It helps the uterus get smaller and smaller faster, which cuts down on bleeding after birth," confirms the expert. Breastfeeding also burns extra calories, which can help you lose weight naturally after having a baby. "It lowers the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, breast and ovarian cancer, and heart disease. It releases feel good hormones like oxytocin and prolactin, which can help people connect emotionally and lower the risk of postpartum depression," she shares. Breastfeeding is not only good for babies, but it can also heal, empower, and bring mothers and babies closer together.