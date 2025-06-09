ETV Bharat / health

Why More Indians Under 40 Are Getting High BP And How Ayurveda Could Help Reverse It

What do hustle culture, endless screen time, and sugar-loaded convenience foods have in common? They’re not just lifestyle choices — they’re low-key contributors to a silent epidemic among young Indians: early-onset hypertension. Hypertension is no longer a midlife problem. The ICMR-INDIAB study, conducted in collaboration with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation noted hypertension prevalence across India at 35.5%. The new clinical evidence reveals that one in eight adults aged 20 to 40 is already hypertensive — a demographic once seen as low risk. In states like Kerala alone as many as 30.5% of men aged 20–29 show elevated blood pressure levels.

For a generation that wears stress like a badge of honour, this data is a quiet alarm bell — one we can no longer afford to ignore.

What is hypertension—and why is it so dangerous?

According to Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against your artery walls. It naturally fluctuates throughout the day, but when it remains consistently elevated, it’s termed hypertension or high blood pressure. "This condition often shows no symptoms but quietly damages critical organs like the heart, kidneys, and brain over time, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and chronic kidney disease," explains Dr Govind. He points out that hypertension is not only due to stress but it is about overall lifestyle. According to the WHO report, one in four adults in India have hypertension.

Opt for satvic diet as it is rooted in Ayurveda and is less processed (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

What is causing hypertension among the youth? Doctors believe the 9 to 5 cubicle job as the primary reason. Then comes sugar-laden convenience food, lack of movement, and long screen hours. "These are among vulnerable population due to lifestyle-related risk factors. When stress is constantly overstimulated, it results in cortisol imbalance, weight gain, irregular sleep, and ultimately blood pressure spikes," says Dr Govind. He says while modern medicine has its symptomatic treatment, Ayurveda has a way to manage hypertension effectively. Some practical daily interventions and apoptogenic herbs along with breathing techniques can equip individuals with sustainable tools to build resistance, regulate stress, and prevent disease before it takes hold of you.

Dosha Imbalance and Early Signs

It is a known fact not that Ayurveda extensively focuses on Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, the three doshas that govern all physical and mental processes in the body. As per Ayurveda, blood pressure irregularities are often linked to imbalances in the Pitta dosha which governs heat related processes in the body like digestion, metabolism and energy production. "An aggravated Pitta is caused due to poor dietary choices (think fried, spicy, oily foods), erratic routines, and excessive stress. This can lead to symptoms like irritability, acidity, headaches, and eventually elevated BP," explains Dr Govind. He says that Ayurveda recognises these signs before they develop into a full-blown medical condition like hypertension.

Herbs That Help Heart and Nerve Health

Hypertension is directly linked to heart health issues. Ayurvedic herbs, Dr Govind says, are the sustained support system for healthy circulation and cardiovascular function. Some key herbs help in hypertension are: