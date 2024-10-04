WHO South-East Asia Region To Discuss Key Priorities, Actions Plan

New Delhi: The health ministers and officials from Member States of WHO South-East Asia Region are meeting here next week to deliberate on key priorities and actions to accelerate public health in the region.

The 77th Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia, the annual governing body meeting of WHO in the region, is expected to be attended by health ministers and health officials from across the Region, and representatives of global and regional partner organisations, the World Health Organisation said.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Regional Director Saima Wazed, and other WHO officials will attend the meeting from October 7 to 9.

"A ministerial round table at the Regional Committee Session will discuss adolescent-responsive health systems to meet the unique needs of this population group that accounts for 27% of the Region’s population," the WHO said.

The Regional Committee will review the progress being made towards achieving universal health coverage (UHC) and health-related Sustainable Development Goals. The Regional Committee will also deliberate on expansion of the South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF), which was established in 2008 to support lifesaving response measures in the immediate aftermath of a public health emergency.

Till date it has supported 49 health emergencies in 10 countries. Since 2016, the SEARHEF has also been supporting emergency preparedness. The meeting will also discuss progress reports on resolutions from the previous Regional Committee sessions. These include traditional medicines; strengthening health workforce education and training; and intensifying activities for dengue control and malaria elimination. During the session, countries will also be felicitated for their recent advancements and achievements in public health, the WHO said.