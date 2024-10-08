ETV Bharat / health

WHO South-East Asia Region Countries Commit To Adolescent-Responsive Health Systems

New Delhi: The Member States of WHO South-East Asia Region on Tuesday adopted a Ministerial Declaration on Adolescent-Responsive Health Systems committing to policies, resources and services tailored to the unique needs of this age group for a healthier and more equitable future for all.

“Adolescent-responsive health systems are not just about treating diseases--it’s about empowering a generation--such systems ensure that adolescents can access high-quality, inclusive and respectful health services without financial barriers anywhere, including services for mental health, well-being and disability,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, at the ministerial round table on adolescent responsive health systems during the ongoing Seventy Seventh Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia Region.

The declaration was signed at the end of the ministerial round table by the Ministers of Health and WHO leadership. It emphasises on adolescent-responsive health systems as the crucial strategy to strengthen PHC-oriented health systems and achieve universal health coverage.

The member states agreed to enhance national and subnational financial and human resource mobilisation and allocation, including investment for accelerated actions for adolescent health and well-being through effective adolescent health programmes, cost-effective interventions including school health programmes, adolescent-friendly health services, comprehensive health education, mental health support and optimal use of digital technology, including enforcement of relevant laws and regulations.

Promoting meaningful whole-of-society participation of and contribution from stakeholders, including adolescents, families, and communities, on an inclusive and mutually respectful basis, in raising public awareness, and promoting adolescent health throughout the programme cycle, right from planning to implementation, monitoring progress and accountability, are among the key highlights of the Declaration.

The member state also committed to including adolescent health monitoring frameworks, including adolescent-specific indicators in routine health management and information systems and ensuring that data is regularly collected, analysed, and utilised for policy and programmatic improvement at all levels, as well as regular assessment of health systems responsiveness towards the needs of adolescents.

Adolescence, the period from 10-19 years of age, is one of the most transformative phases of human development with rapid physical, cognitive, emotional, social and sexual changes that lay the foundation for lifelong health and well-being.

The WHO South-East Asia Region accounts for 27% of the world’s total adolescent population, nearly 360 million young people, which is the highest for any region.