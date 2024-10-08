WHO South-East Asia Region Countries Commit To Adolescent-Responsive Health Systems

New Delhi: The Member States of WHO South-East Asia Region on Tuesday adopted a Ministerial Declaration on Adolescent-Responsive Health Systems committing to policies, resources and services tailored to the unique needs of this age group for a healthier and more equitable future for all.
“Adolescent-responsive health systems are not just about treating diseases--it’s about empowering a generation--such systems ensure that adolescents can access high-quality, inclusive and respectful health services without financial barriers anywhere, including services for mental health, well-being and disability,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, at the ministerial round table on adolescent responsive health systems during the ongoing Seventy Seventh Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia Region.
The declaration was signed at the end of the ministerial round table by the Ministers of Health and WHO leadership. It emphasises on adolescent-responsive health systems as the crucial strategy to strengthen PHC-oriented health systems and achieve universal health coverage.
The member states agreed to enhance national and subnational financial and human resource mobilisation and allocation, including investment for accelerated actions for adolescent health and well-being through effective adolescent health programmes, cost-effective interventions including school health programmes, adolescent-friendly health services, comprehensive health education, mental health support and optimal use of digital technology, including enforcement of relevant laws and regulations.
Promoting meaningful whole-of-society participation of and contribution from stakeholders, including adolescents, families, and communities, on an inclusive and mutually respectful basis, in raising public awareness, and promoting adolescent health throughout the programme cycle, right from planning to implementation, monitoring progress and accountability, are among the key highlights of the Declaration.
The member state also committed to including adolescent health monitoring frameworks, including adolescent-specific indicators in routine health management and information systems and ensuring that data is regularly collected, analysed, and utilised for policy and programmatic improvement at all levels, as well as regular assessment of health systems responsiveness towards the needs of adolescents.
Adolescence, the period from 10-19 years of age, is one of the most transformative phases of human development with rapid physical, cognitive, emotional, social and sexual changes that lay the foundation for lifelong health and well-being.
The WHO South-East Asia Region accounts for 27% of the world’s total adolescent population, nearly 360 million young people, which is the highest for any region.
“While many adolescents transition from childhood to adulthood in good health, far, too, many face significant preventable health challenges. Despite the significant reduction in adolescent mortality rate over the past two decades, 616 adolescents die in the South East Asia Region every day,” the WHO said.
Mental and neurological conditions, along with self-harm and substance abuse, are an increasing cause of illnesses among adolescents, up from 18% to 25% in the same period. Non-communicable diseases now contribute to 27% of health issues among adolescents.
“Nearly 2 million girls 15 to 19 years old give birth annually in WHO South-East Asia Region and the adolescent population bears the triple burden of malnutrition - 22% adolescents underweight, 8% overweight and high prevalence of nutritional deficiencies like iron deficiency anaemia,” the WHO stated.
Appreciating the progress made by the countries in institutionalising adolescent-friendly health services, the Regional Director observed that the focus so far has been on health facilities and curative care, largely overlooking a health systems approach with the provision of a more comprehensive package of care that includes preventive, promotive and rehabilitative services, information provision, and counselling.
The Regional Director said for every dollar spent on adolescent health, there is up to 10 times the return on investment. “Investments in adolescent health provide triple dividend—benefits today, for decades to come, and for future generations", she said.
Wazed said, “Investing in the health of women, girls and adolescents and vulnerable populations is among the tactical approaches adopted for a healthier, more equitable and sustainable region.”
