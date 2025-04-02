ETV Bharat / health

Fungal Infection: WHO Issues First Ever Report On Tests And Treatment

Fungal diseases are an increasing public health concern, with common infections – such as candida, which causes oral and vaginal thrush – growing increasingly resistant to treatment. These infections disproportionately impact severely ill patients and those with weakened immune systems, including individuals undergoing cancer chemotherapy, living with HIV, and who have had organ transplants.

Invasive fungal diseases (IFDs) are an increasing global burden, therefore, a growing concern for global public health, particularly for individuals who are immunocompromised or otherwise more susceptible to infection due to other health conditions or vulnerabilities. It is estimated that there are more than 6.5 million invasive fungal infections and 3.8 million deaths globally each year from IFDs. There is also increasing concern with respect to antifungal resistance.

In recognition of the increasing global health concerns with respect to IFDs, in 2022 the World Health Organization (WHO), developed its first Fungal Priority Pathogens List (WHO FPPL) to help direct and drive research efforts towards IFDs and definitive research and development (R&D) priorities.

What's does the report say?

The report details classical, phenotypic methods for the detection and identification of IFDs, including fungal culture, both manual and automated, as well as direct microscopy/histopathology and biochemical testing.

The fungi in the top 'critical priority' group of the WHO's list of dangerous pathogens are very deadly, with death rates as high as 88%. Better treatments mean more people with weakened immune systems, which could lead to more cases of serious fungal infections. This is a tough problem to handle because it's hard to get diagnostic tools, there aren't many antifungal medicines available, and developing new treatments takes a long time and is complicated.