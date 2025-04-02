Fungal Infection: WHO Issues First Ever Report On Tests And Treatment

Fungal diseases are an increasing public health concern, with common infections – such as candida, which causes oral and vaginal thrush – growing increasingly resistant to treatment. These infections disproportionately impact severely ill patients and those with weakened immune systems, including individuals undergoing cancer chemotherapy, living with HIV, and who have had organ transplants.
Invasive fungal diseases (IFDs) are an increasing global burden, therefore, a growing concern for global public health, particularly for individuals who are immunocompromised or otherwise more susceptible to infection due to other health conditions or vulnerabilities. It is estimated that there are more than 6.5 million invasive fungal infections and 3.8 million deaths globally each year from IFDs. There is also increasing concern with respect to antifungal resistance.
In recognition of the increasing global health concerns with respect to IFDs, in 2022 the World Health Organization (WHO), developed its first Fungal Priority Pathogens List (WHO FPPL) to help direct and drive research efforts towards IFDs and definitive research and development (R&D) priorities.
What's does the report say?
The report details classical, phenotypic methods for the detection and identification of IFDs, including fungal culture, both manual and automated, as well as direct microscopy/histopathology and biochemical testing.
The fungi in the top 'critical priority' group of the WHO's list of dangerous pathogens are very deadly, with death rates as high as 88%. Better treatments mean more people with weakened immune systems, which could lead to more cases of serious fungal infections. This is a tough problem to handle because it's hard to get diagnostic tools, there aren't many antifungal medicines available, and developing new treatments takes a long time and is complicated.
WHO’s report on antifungal drugs states that only four new antifungal drugs have been approved in the last ten years by major regulatory bodies. Currently, there are nine antifungal medicines being tested, with only three in the final phase of clinical development. There are also twenty-two drugs in early development stages, which is not enough given the high dropout rates.
Limitations of treatments
Current treatments have major limitations, such as serious side effects and the need for long hospital stays. There is a pressing need for safer antifungals and those that can treat a variety of severe fungal infections. Children are especially lacking in suitable treatments as few studies address their needs.
The new diagnostics report indicates that current tests for fungal pathogens are only available in well-equipped labs with trained personnel, leaving many people in low- and middle-income countries unable to access them. These countries need faster, more accurate, cheaper, and easier testing methods for various fungal pathogens, ideally ones that can be used near patients.
Existing antifungal diagnostics face several issues; they only work for certain fungi, lack accuracy, and take too long to deliver results. Many tests are not suitable for primary and secondary health facilities because they require stable electricity and specialised labs. Health workers often lack sufficient knowledge about fungal infections and increasing resistance to treatments, which limits their ability to perform necessary tests for proper treatment.
