WHO's New Global Guidance Puts Forward Recommendations For Effective And Equitable Clinical Trials

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday released guidance to improve the design, conduct and oversight of clinical trials in countries of all income levels. This guidance aims to support stronger country-led research and development (R&D) ecosystems to advance health science so that new, safe and effective health interventions can be made more accessible and affordable globally for people everywhere, faster.

WHO, for the first time, offers recommendations for national health authorities, regulatory authorities, funders and others on how they can best facilitate clinical trials to generate evidence on health interventions. It addresses challenges such as poor trial design, limited diversity of participants, insufficient infrastructure and bureaucratic efficiencies, which cost time, money and lives.

According to WHO, global divides between high-income countries (HICs) and low-and middle-income countries (LMICs) are leading to serious inequities in clinical trials. In 2022, there were 27,133 trials taking place in the world’s 86 HICs compared to 24,791 in 131 LMICs. At times, LMICs have been targeted for inclusion in clinical trials due to their disease burdens, only for the resulting data to be used in getting health interventions authorised in HICs, but not in the LMICs.

"Strengthening country-led research and development and embedding clinical trials in routine clinical and public health services will ensure faster and more equitable access to safe and effective interventions, helping people become healthier," said Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO's Chief Scientist.

This new guidance aims to improve the diversity of trial participants to ensure research benefits the broadest range of people possible, decisively moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach, Dr Farrar said.

According to 2022 data, less than five per cent of clinical trials included pregnant women and only 13 per cent included children. This has lowered the quality of evidence, affecting care and access to interventions. The absence of adequate testing in underrepresented populations can lead to a cautious approach in treating them, which negatively impacts on their health. Furthermore, this gap in representation can also leave people from these groups less willing to accept health recommendations.