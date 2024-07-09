WHO Introduces Online Platform MeDevIS For Information On Medical Devices

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has introduced an online platform called MeDevIS (Medical Devices Information System), the first global open-access clearing house for information on medical devices.

The MeDevIS platform includes 2301 types of medical devices used for broad-ranging health issues, including reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health, noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes as well as infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

"It is designed to support governments, regulators and users in their decision-making on selection, procurement and use of medical devices for diagnostics, testing and treatment of diseases and health conditions,” the global health watchdog said.

"The number of medical technologies used in health care is growing, as is their complexity, which can make it challenging for health care practitioners and patients to navigate," said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

Nakatani said that WHO aims to provide a one-stop shop of international information, which can be invaluable for those making decisions on life-saving medical technologies, especially in resource-limited settings, and to improve access.

There are over 10, 000 different medical devices that are being used for the protection, prevention, diagnostics, treatment or rehabilitation of health issues globally. These include multiple simple and complex medical technologies ranging from pulse oximeters, digital thermometers, single-use syringes and medical masks to various diagnostic laboratory tests and other medical equipment including electrocardiograms, endoscopes, all imaging radiology technologies, and technologies used for treatments such as hemodialysis units and defibrillators, implantable prosthesis, cardiac stents and complex radiotherapy equipment.

However, currently, there are multiple, separate sources of information produced by major international organisations, regulatory bodies, and donor agencies, making it difficult for users to discern and utilise the most reliable data. In MeDevIS, users can check devices they require, including type, level of health care systems to support the device (such as community or specialized hospitals), scope of the device, and infrastructure required, among other categories.

MeDevIS replaces paper-based literature search across multiple publications with non-standard device names which can add to the complexity. Along with providing a single platform, MedevIS also aims to help make the naming of medical devices simpler.

According to WHO, MeDevIS references two international naming systems for medical devices - the European Medical Device Nomenclature (EMDN), mostly used in European countries for registration in the European database, and the Global Medical Device Nomenclature (GMDN) used in regulatory agencies in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the USA and other Member States. The naming systems include coding and definitions and can be used in every country to facilitate registration for regulatory approval, procurement and supply, inventories in health facilities, tracking and pricing.

"The MeDevIS platform can be useful for national policy-makers to develop or update their own national lists for the procurement of health technologies and devices and can contribute to the progress towards universal health coverage," said Dr Deus Mubangizi, WHO Director for Health Products Policy and Standards in the Access to Medicines and Health Products Division.

It can also help agencies in health insurance and reimbursement policies for patients, Mubangizi added. This is the first time the WHO has developed such a global repository on medical devices, based on its experience with the WHO Priority Medical Devices List (MDL), which itself was based on the experience of creating the WHO Essential Medicines List (EML).