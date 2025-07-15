WHO Guidelines Suggest Use Of Paracetamol And Metamizole For Symptom Relief In Arboviral Diseases

New Delhi: As India faces a major issue of vector-borne diseases, including dengue, chikungunya, zika, and yellow fever, the latest integrated guidelines on the clinical management of arboviral diseases prepared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested the use of paracetamol and metamizole for symptom relief.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are strongly discouraged due to their association with bleeding risks.

"The new WHO guidelines include several important updates that distinguish them from earlier versions. Notably, they recommend protocolized oral fluid treatment for non-severe cases, which can potentially reduce hospitalisation," Dr Tamorish Kole told ETV Bharat.

Dr Kole, who is the Director of Emergency Medicine at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pune, said that for severe cases, the guidelines advise using crystalloid fluids instead of colloids for intravenous therapy and recommend capillary refill time and lactate levels as guiding parameters for fluid resuscitation.

"Importantly, the use of corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulins, and prophylactic platelet transfusions is discouraged unless there are clear indications. For yellow fever, the guidelines cautiously introduce investigational therapies such as N-acetylcysteine and monoclonal antibodies, but recommend their use only in research settings," he said, quoting the WHO guidelines.

Arboviral diseases, primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, pose an increasing threat to global health, particularly in the context of climate change, urbanisation, and growing human mobility.

"With over 5.6 billion people worldwide at risk of arboviral infection, it is essential that healthcare professionals have access to evidence-based recommendations to effectively manage these infections in patients," the WHO said.

According to WHO, an integrated approach is vital, as these four diseases often present with similar symptoms, especially in the early stages of infection, and multiple arboviruses may circulate simultaneously in certain regions, making clinical differentiation challenging, particularly where diagnostic testing is not readily available.

WHO’s new guidelines are designed to help health care providers give patients the best possible care to prevent severe disease and deaths. The guidelines include recommendations to health care providers for the management of patients with both non-serious and serious arboviral illness requiring hospitalisation.

The guideline can be applied at all levels of the health system, including community-based care, primary care, emergency departments and hospital wards.

The guidelines issued by WHO assume significance for India following the fact that vector-borne diseases are an annual phenomenon across the States.

"India faces a substantial annual burden of arboviral diseases, including dengue, chikungunya, and Zika, which continue to pose serious public health challenges across the country. The WHO’s latest clinical guidelines released in July 2025 are, therefore, extremely timely and relevant," said Dr Kole.

"These guidelines provide much-needed clarity and evidence-based recommendations for the clinical management of both non-severe and severe cases of arboviral infections," he added.

Given that India frequently experiences outbreaks and a high caseload — particularly during the Monsoon — these guidelines offer critical support in standardising care, reducing unnecessary hospital admissions, optimising fluid therapy, and improving patient outcomes.

"They also address the pressing need for uniform clinical protocols, especially in settings where laboratory confirmation may not always be available," said Dr Kole.

Significant Points In WHO’s Guidelines

Among the significant elements of the WHO guidelines are their comprehensive approach to patient management across the spectrum of disease severity and their reliance on GRADE (Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation) methodology for evidence assessment.

"The guidelines are designed to support healthcare providers at all levels — from primary care to tertiary hospitals — and emphasise early recognition of severe disease, supportive care over pharmacological interventions, and judicious use of medical resources," said Dr Kole.

"In a setting like India, where outbreaks can rapidly overwhelm hospital systems, these recommendations offer a practical and scientifically grounded framework to improve clinical outcomes, ensure more efficient use of hospital beds, and reduce mortality. Additionally, the guidelines identify key research gaps, reinforcing the importance of continuous evaluation and adaptation of clinical practices based on emerging evidence," added Dr Kole.

Dengue

Dengue is caused by infection with one of the dengue viruses. Although most people infected with the dengue virus will not have symptoms, those who do typically experience abrupt onset high fever, body aches, arthralgia, retro-orbital headache, rash, and nausea.

"If symptoms occur, they usually begin 4–10 days after infection and last for 2–7 days, starting with a febrile phase, after which most patients will recover. Other patients, often with increased capillary permeability, will enter the critical phase around the time of defervescence (fever reduction) on the 4th-5th day of illness, when warning signs become evident and when worsening of symptoms, organ dysfunction, and occasionally severe bleeding can occur; however, not all patients with severe dengue will have warning signs,” the WHO said.

Severe dengue can be fatal, and patients need care in a hospital for careful fluid management and to address complications of infection. Following the critical phase, patients typically enter the recovery phase with reabsorption of extravascular fluid. Most patients will recover in 1–2 weeks.

The risk of developing severe dengue increases when a person is infected with a second dengue virus serotype months to years after the initial infection. Risk can also be increased in patients with concomitant comorbidities or other conditions such as pregnancy, young age (particularly infants and young children) and advanced age. There are no known specific antiviral treatments for dengue virus infections.

"Prevention of dengue hinges on avoidance of mosquito bites and community-level mosquito vector reduction," the WHO said.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is caused by infection with chikungunya virus.

"More than half of patients with chikungunya virus infection will experience symptoms that typically include fever and severe, sometimes incapacitating arthralgia. In symptomatic patients, disease onset is typically 4 – 8 days (range 2 – 12 days) after the bite of an infected mosquito," the WHO guidelines said.

"Some patients develop severe chikungunya, which can be fatal, particularly in those with underlying medical conditions, elderly persons and neonates infected around the time of delivery in the presence of maternal viraemia or soon after birth through infected mosquito bites," it said.

Severe complications, including cardiovascular, neurological and multiorgan involvement, may require intensive medical care (8 – 10). There are no known specific antiviral treatments for chikungunya virus infections,” the WHO guidelines said.

"Medications can be used to manage pain and fever. There is one vaccine approved in the United States of America and Europe for use in travellers and laboratory workers, but the vaccine is not widely available for public health use in endemic or outbreak settings," it added.

Chikungunya virus was first identified in the United Republic of Tanzania in 1952, and sporadic cases and outbreaks were reported in Africa and Asia from the 1950s and 1960s, respectively. Since 2004, outbreaks have become more frequent and widespread with the spread of the virus into non-immune populations, which was associated, in some outbreaks, with viral adaptations that facilitate transmission by Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

Autochthonous chikungunya virus transmission has been identified in 119 countries across all WHO regions. In 2024, more than 4,60,000 suspected cases of chikungunya were reported globally.

Zika

Zika is caused by infection with Zika virus (Orthoflavivirus zikaense). Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms. Those who do typically have symptoms including rash with pruritus, conjunctivitis, fever, myalgia, arthralgia, malaise, and headache that last for 2 – 7 days.

"Although primarily transmitted by Aedes species mosquitoes, Zika virus can also be transmitted from mother to foetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact, transfusion of blood and blood products and organ transplantation," the WHO said.

In 2016, WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern due to the association of Zika virus infection with clusters of microcephaly and other neurological disorders such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), encephalitis and myelitis. No vaccine or antivirals are yet available for the prevention or treatment of Zika virus infection, but this remains an active area of research.

Cases of Zika virus disease declined from 2017 onwards globally, and many countries that instituted surveillance under the public health emergency have ceased testing and monitoring for transmission since then. However, Zika virus cases are still reported at low levels in several countries in the Region of the Americas and in other endemic regions, including outbreaks in India and Thailand.

To date, a total of 92 countries and territories have reported evidence of mosquito-transmitted Zika virus infection. In 2024, over 30,000 Zika cases were reported, with most from the Region of the Americas, where there is good surveillance for the disease.

Yellow fever

Yellow fever is caused by infection with yellow fever virus. It is transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, primarily from the Aedes, Haemagogus and Sabethes species. Yellow fever disease affects both humans and non-human primates.

"Many infected people do not experience symptoms. For those who are symptomatic, symptoms appear after an incubation period of typically 3-6 days following a bite of an infected mosquito. The most common symptoms are fever, muscle pain with prominent backache, headache, loss of appetite and nausea or vomiting," the WHO said.

"In most cases, symptoms disappear after 3 – 4 days. A small percentage of patients enter a second, more toxic phase within 24 hours of recovering from initial symptoms. High fever returns, and several body systems are affected, usually the liver and kidneys. In this phase, people are likely to develop jaundice, dark urine, and abdominal pain with vomiting. Bleeding can occur from the mouth, nose, eyes, or stomach. Half of these patients die within 7 – 10 days,” the WHO said.

More severe cases can be confused with severe malaria, leptospirosis, viral hepatitis (especially fulminant forms), other haemorrhagic fevers, infection with other flaviviruses (including dengue) and poisoning.

Vaccination is the most effective preventive measure, providing lifelong immunity in most cases. Yellow fever is transmitted through three distinct cycles: sylvatic (or jungle); intermediate or savannah yellow fever; and urban yellow fever. The urban cycle involves the transmission of the virus between humans and Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in densely populated areas, potentially leading to large epidemics.

As of 2023, 34 countries in Africa and 13 countries in Central and South America were either endemic for, or have regions that are endemic for, yellow fever. The threat of yellow fever outbreaks continues to affect countries in these regions.

Absolute Risks Of Prioritised Outcomes

According to WHO guidelines, there is one mortality per 1000 patients in non-severe disease where as the mortality rate increases to 20 per 1000 patients in severe disease. Similarly, five patients bleed per 1000 patients in non-severe disease whereas the bleeding rate increases to 25 per 1000 patients in severe disease. As many as 50 patients get admitted at the hospital per 1000 patients in non-severe disease whereas 50 patients reported organ failure per 1000 patients in severe disease.

"The WHO guidelines will serve as a valuable global reference and are expected to inform national decision-making," said Dr Kole.

Health Ministry Data

As per Union Health Ministry data, of the total number of 30876 suspected chikungunya cases registered in India till date this year, 1741 have been confirmed. With 592 cases, Maharashtra is leading the number of States registering the maximum number of chikungunya cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (242) and Karnataka 238.

Similarly, a total number of 12043 dengue cases have been registered in India with six deaths with 4 in Kerala and 2 in Tamil Nadu.

As per government data, Tamil Nadu with 5535 cases of dengue, leading the list of states having maximum cases, followed by Kerala (1417) and Maharashtra (1159).

Between January 1 and December 31, 2024, a cumulative total of 151 Zika virus disease (ZVD) cases were reported from three states in India, with Gujarat being the top State with the maximum number of cases, followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra.