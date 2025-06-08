Are You At The Risk Of Ovarian Cancer? Know The Primary Factors

Ovarian cancer is sometimes referred to as a silent killer because it typically doesn't present symptoms in the early stages, and when symptoms do occur, they are usually confused with everyday problems such as bloating or stomach pain. That is why you should find out if you are at increased risk of developing this disease. Knowing your risk can assist you and your doctor in determining the best course of action for keeping an eye on your health. We got in touch with Dr Rupinder Sekhon, Chairperson of Gynae Oncology at Artemis Hospitals in Gurugram to know more about this gynecological cancer.

Family History of Ovarian Cancer

If your close family members, like your mother, sister, or daughter, have ovarian, breast, or colorectal cancer, your risk of developing ovarian cancer could be higher. This is because some cancers are inherited due to genetic mutations. "A famous set of genes named BRCA1 and BRCA2 is associated with both breast and ovarian cancers. Individuals carrying these mutations have a significantly increased risk," says Dr Sekhon. She suggests if several family members have had these cancers, you might want to consider genetic testing and counseling to see if you carry these mutations.

Age and Menstrual History

Women who began menstruation early, menopause late, or never gave birth might have a bit higher risk (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Ovarian cancer increases with age. It is uncommon in women younger than 40 but is more prevalent after menopause, and most of the cases are seen in women above the age of 50. The number of ovulations throughout your lifetime can affect your risk. Women who began menstruation early, menopause late, or never gave birth might have a bit higher risk. This is because they had more ovulations during their lifetimes, which could increase the risk of odd cell alterations in the ovaries.

Certain Genetic Conditions

Other than BRCA gene mutations, there are other inherited conditions that can increase the risk of ovarian cancer. These include Lynch syndrome, which is a genetic disorder associated with colon, endometrial, and ovarian cancers. In case your family has a history of unusual or multiple cancers at a young age, discussing these conditions with a doctor may be necessary since he or she may order genetic testing.

Famous set of genes named BRCA1 and BRCA2 is associated with both breast and ovarian cancers (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Personal History of Other Cancers

If you have had breast, uterine, or colon cancer before, you may be at higher risk for ovarian cancer. This is due in part to common risk factors, such as inherited genetic mutations or hormonal effects. The treatments for these cancers, like radiation therapy or some hormone treatments, can have lasting impacts on the reproductive system. Follow up visits and open talk with your healthcare experts are particularly important if you have had cancer before.

Hormone Replacement Therapy and Fertility Treatment

Women who have had hormone replacement therapy following menopause, particularly for many years or with estrogen only medications, may face a slightly increased risk of ovarian cancer. Likewise, a few studies have implicated fertility medication taken for ovulation induction as raising the risk, but particularly if the woman never conceived. But again, research is ongoing, and the risk increase seems to be small.

Additional body fat can influence the levels of hormones within the body, particularly estrogen, which might stimulate the growth of cancer cells (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Obesity and Ovarian Cancer Risk

Being obese or overweight may slightly raise the risk of getting ovarian cancer. Additional body fat can influence the levels of hormones within the body, particularly estrogen, which might stimulate the growth of cancer cells. Healthy weight, achieved through proper diet and exercise, can reduce this risk.

Having one or more of these risk factors does not necessarily mean you will develop ovarian cancer, but understanding your individual risk can empower you to take control. "Discuss any of these risks with your doctor. They may recommend regular pelvic exams, ultrasounds, or even genetic testing if necessary. Early detection and awareness are the best weapons we have against ovarian cancer," concludes the doctor.