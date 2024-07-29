ETV Bharat / health

WHO Announces Advance mRNA Vaccine Development Against H5N1

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday announced the launching of a new project aiming to accelerate the development and accessibility of human avian influenza (H5N1) messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine candidates for manufacturers in low-and middle-income countries.

The Argentinian manufacturer Sinergium Biotech will lead this effort leveraging the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) mRNA Technology Transfer Programme. The mRNA Technology Transfer Programme, jointly developed by WHO and MPP, was launched in July 2021 with the aim of building capacity in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) for the development and production of mRNA-based vaccines.

Sinergium Biotech, a partner in the mRNA Technology Transfer Programme, has developed candidate H5N1 vaccines and aims to establish proof-of-concept in preclinical models.

"Once the preclinical data package is concluded, the technology, materials, and expertise will be shared with other manufacturing partners, aiding the acceleration of the development of H5N1 vaccine candidates, and bolstering pandemic preparedness efforts," the WHO said.