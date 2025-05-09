When Is The Right Time For Couples To See A Fertility Specialist?

Starting a family is a special journey for a couple. But sometimes this journey can come with numerous challenges and cause unexpected delays. While many couples can conceive naturally within the first year of their marriage, it is completely normal for others to take longer than usual. "One must understand that this does not always mean that something is wrong. Instead, it could be a warning sign that your body may need extra support," says Dr Sandeep Talwar, Fertility Specialist, East of Kailash at Nova IVF Fertility.

He says that fertility challenges can affect both partners. These challenges can be caused by several reasons.

Factors that affect fertility

Increasing age

Irregular periods

Low sperm count

PCOS

Endometriosis

Excessive stress

Thyroid problems

Severe infections in the past

All these factors could affect pregnancy. Additionally, there are lifestyle factors as well that become road block in timely pregnancy.

Past injuries, or hormone issues can also affect fertility (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Factors like:

Poor sleeping patterns

Unhealthy food choices,

Obesity

These lifestyle related issues can also negatively affect your reproductive health. Dr Talwar says understanding your body, tracking the changes it undergoes, and staying aware of what’s normal and what’s not can help make informed decisions.

"In this case, consulting a fertility expert can be helpful. These specialists can offer expert guidance, run simple tests, and also suggest a better path forward," suggests the fertility experts.

When is the Right Time to See a Fertility Specialist?

The right time to consult a fertility specialist primarily depends on various factors such as your age, health, and most importantly, how long you have been trying to conceive actively. Dr Talwar says if you are under 35 and have not been able to get pregnant even after continuous efforts for one year, then you should consider consulting a fertility specialist.

Excessive stress can reduce the chance of pregnancy in women (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

"For women over 35, it’s crucial to prioritise their reproductive health and should not delay a doctor's visit for more than six months. Those with PCOS, thyroid issues, diabetes, or period-related issues like irregular periods, no periods, or very painful periods should consult a fertility specialist sooner," recommends Dr Talwar.

Fertility, while mostly considered for women, it is also about men. Dr Talwar says, in men, problems like low sperm count, past injuries, or hormone issues can also affect fertility. "Even couples who are planning to delay pregnancy or want to explore options like egg or sperm freezing should consider seeing a specialist for the right guidance," says the doctor.