Too Stressed To Sleep? Try This 5-Minute Night Routine To Reset Your Nervous System

In today’s high-speed, hyper-connected world, stress almost majorly affected eveyone sleep. Many people climb into bed exhausted—only to lie awake with a racing mind and a tense body. If you’re too stressed to the problem is dysregulated nervous system for not able to sleep
The good news? You don’t need an elaborate routine or hours of meditation to find relief. Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center suggests a simple, 5-minute nightly practice, "that improves your parasympathetic nervous system—the body’s natural 'rest and digest' mode can help address stress and prepare the mind and body for deep, restorative sleep."
Step 1: 60 Seconds of Pranic Breathing ( min)
Start by lying on your back or sitting upright with eyes closed.
Inhale slowly through your nose for a count of 7, letting your belly rise. Hold for 1 Exhale gently through your nose for a count of 7 hold for 1.
Mechanism:
pranic breathing stimulate the vagus nerve, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system and reduces cortisol levels. Even one minute of controlled breathing can reduce heart rate and Bp, preparing the body for rest.
Step 2: Gentle Body Scan + Progressive Relaxation (2 min)
Mentally scan your body from head to toe. As you focus on each anatomy of your body, gently contract the muscles for 3 seconds and then release. You can start at your feet and work your way up.
Mechanism:
Progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) helps to release physical tension and improve their body awareness. A study published in Journal of Clinical Psychology found PMR significantly improved sleep onset and quality in people with insomnia.
Step 3: Legs Up the Wall Pose (Viparita Karani) or Reclined Butterfly (2 min)
Next, restorative yoga pose like “legs up the wall” or “reclined butterfly.”
Close your eyes, let your hands rest on your belly or heart, and breathe naturally.
Mechanism:
Gentle inversion poses like legs-up-the-wall have been shown to reduce sympathetic activity and HRV—a marker of parasympathetic. Within 2 min supportive, grounded pose can change the nervous system toward from active to calmer state
Bonus Tip: End with Gratitude or Visualization
If time allows, finish by silently noting three things you're grateful for and visualise yourself in between trees/ into the blue sky
Mechanism:
Gratitude practice has been associated with better sleep, reduced stress hormones, and improved mood. Visualisation activates areas of the brain associated with emotional regulation and relaxation.
The Science Is Clear
5–10 minutes, can help measrably reduce physiological markers of stress and improve sleep latency and quality.
"The key is consistency. Try this 5-minute practice every night for a week and notice how your body and sleep respond," says Dr Shetty. So, if stress is hijacking your sleep, the answer isn’t more effort—it’s intentional slowing down. "By taking just five minutes to breathe, move gently, and relax before bed, you can send your nervous system a clear signal: it’s safe to rest. Over time, this small ritual can retrain your brain to shift naturally into calm—and give you the deep sleep your body craves," says the wellness officer.
