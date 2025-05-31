ETV Bharat / health

Too Stressed To Sleep? Try This 5-Minute Night Routine To Reset Your Nervous System

Five-minute nightly practice improves your parasympathetic nervous system—the body’s natural 'rest and digest' mode to prepare the mind and body for deep, restorative sleep

Night Routine To Reset Your Nervous System (Representational Image)
Night Routine To Reset Your Nervous System (Representational Image) (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : May 31, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST

In today’s high-speed, hyper-connected world, stress almost majorly affected eveyone sleep. Many people climb into bed exhausted—only to lie awake with a racing mind and a tense body. If you’re too stressed to the problem is dysregulated nervous system for not able to sleep

The good news? You don’t need an elaborate routine or hours of meditation to find relief. Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center suggests a simple, 5-minute nightly practice, "that improves your parasympathetic nervous system—the body’s natural 'rest and digest' mode can help address stress and prepare the mind and body for deep, restorative sleep."

Step 1: 60 Seconds of Pranic Breathing ( min)

Pranic breathing stimulate the vagus nerve, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system and reduces cortisol levels (Representational Image)
Pranic breathing stimulate the vagus nerve, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system and reduces cortisol levels (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Start by lying on your back or sitting upright with eyes closed.

Inhale slowly through your nose for a count of 7, letting your belly rise. Hold for 1 Exhale gently through your nose for a count of 7 hold for 1.

Mechanism:

pranic breathing stimulate the vagus nerve, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system and reduces cortisol levels. Even one minute of controlled breathing can reduce heart rate and Bp, preparing the body for rest.

Step 2: Gentle Body Scan + Progressive Relaxation (2 min)

Progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) helps to release physical tension and improve their body awareness (Representational Image)
Progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) helps to release physical tension and improve their body awareness (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Mentally scan your body from head to toe. As you focus on each anatomy of your body, gently contract the muscles for 3 seconds and then release. You can start at your feet and work your way up.

Mechanism:

Progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) helps to release physical tension and improve their body awareness. A study published in Journal of Clinical Psychology found PMR significantly improved sleep onset and quality in people with insomnia.

Step 3: Legs Up the Wall Pose (Viparita Karani) or Reclined Butterfly (2 min)

Legs-up-the-wall have been shown to reduce sympathetic activity (Representational Image)
Legs-up-the-wall have been shown to reduce sympathetic activity (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Next, restorative yoga pose like “legs up the wall” or “reclined butterfly.”

Close your eyes, let your hands rest on your belly or heart, and breathe naturally.

Mechanism:

Gentle inversion poses like legs-up-the-wall have been shown to reduce sympathetic activity and HRV—a marker of parasympathetic. Within 2 min supportive, grounded pose can change the nervous system toward from active to calmer state

Bonus Tip: End with Gratitude or Visualization

If time allows, finish by silently noting three things you're grateful for and visualise yourself in between trees/ into the blue sky

Mechanism:

Gratitude practice has been associated with better sleep, reduced stress hormones, and improved mood. Visualisation activates areas of the brain associated with emotional regulation and relaxation.

The Science Is Clear

5–10 minutes, can help measrably reduce physiological markers of stress and improve sleep latency and quality.

"The key is consistency. Try this 5-minute practice every night for a week and notice how your body and sleep respond," says Dr Shetty. So, if stress is hijacking your sleep, the answer isn’t more effort—it’s intentional slowing down. "By taking just five minutes to breathe, move gently, and relax before bed, you can send your nervous system a clear signal: it’s safe to rest. Over time, this small ritual can retrain your brain to shift naturally into calm—and give you the deep sleep your body craves," says the wellness officer.

