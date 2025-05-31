ETV Bharat / health

Too Stressed To Sleep? Try This 5-Minute Night Routine To Reset Your Nervous System

In today’s high-speed, hyper-connected world, stress almost majorly affected eveyone sleep. Many people climb into bed exhausted—only to lie awake with a racing mind and a tense body. If you’re too stressed to the problem is dysregulated nervous system for not able to sleep

The good news? You don’t need an elaborate routine or hours of meditation to find relief. Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center suggests a simple, 5-minute nightly practice, "that improves your parasympathetic nervous system—the body’s natural 'rest and digest' mode can help address stress and prepare the mind and body for deep, restorative sleep."

Step 1: 60 Seconds of Pranic Breathing ( min)

Pranic breathing stimulate the vagus nerve, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system and reduces cortisol levels (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Start by lying on your back or sitting upright with eyes closed.

Inhale slowly through your nose for a count of 7, letting your belly rise. Hold for 1 Exhale gently through your nose for a count of 7 hold for 1.

Mechanism:

pranic breathing stimulate the vagus nerve, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system and reduces cortisol levels. Even one minute of controlled breathing can reduce heart rate and Bp, preparing the body for rest.

Step 2: Gentle Body Scan + Progressive Relaxation (2 min)

Progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) helps to release physical tension and improve their body awareness (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Mentally scan your body from head to toe. As you focus on each anatomy of your body, gently contract the muscles for 3 seconds and then release. You can start at your feet and work your way up.

Mechanism: