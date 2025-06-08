ETV Bharat / health

What Is Post-Dengue Fatigue Syndrome And How To Recover: Complete Guide To Getting Back On Your Feet

It's the season to celebrate with rains hitting our doors. But this is also the time when dengue and malaria cases spike. The treatment for dengue is available but what many don't know, is that dengue leaves behind fatigue and weakness. Most people assume that once the high fever of dengue subsides and platelet counts come back to normal, one is good to be back to normal. But this is far from any truth. The real healing process often begins after the virus has left the body. Many individuals experience Post-Dengue Fatigue Syndrome (PDFS), a condition that causes weakness, aches, and emotional disturbances. This can last for weeks or even months. As the cases of dengue spike up and so as the rate of recovery improves, we reached out to Dr Sashidhar Reddy Gutha, Consultant General Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad to know about the recovery part of the patient. And how one can get back to normal after dengue.

What Is Post-Dengue Fatigue Syndrome?

PDFS is not just 'feeling tired' but about medically observed condition that severely impacts quality of life. "As of now, the exact mechanism behind it remains unclear. However, it is believed that dengue drains the body's energy reserves, disrupts the immune system, and affects bone marrow function," explains Dr Gutha. This explains why fatigue persists even after adequate sleep.

Common symptoms include:

Persistent tiredness despite rest

Joint and muscular pain

Chronic headaches

Hot flushes

Appetite loss

Difficulty focusing

Emotional disturbances such as anxiety or irritability

"In rare cases, patients may also experience neurological complications like blurred vision, encephalopathy, or even Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)," notes Dr Gutha.

Rest: The First Step to Recovery

Recovery from dengue doesn't happen just like that. It's a slow and steady climb back to normalcy. They body needs uninterrupted sleep at least for 8 to 10 hours. This helps repair tissues, restores energy, and normalises internal functions. "Listen to your body and avoid returning to work or strenuous activities too early," suggest Dr Gutha.

Hydrate Yourself

Hydration is a silent header. Dehydration is common during and after dengue, which can slow down recovery. Dr Gutha suggest steady intake of fluids like: