Feeling Tired, Weak, Or Moody? It Could Be Vitamin D Deficiency; Here's How To Overcome

If you are planning for a routine check up and randomly give your blood samples, chances are your vitamin D and B12 column shows up in red. We don't want to scare you, but the latest data are concerning. Studies indicate that the prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency among people ranges from 40% to 99%, with most reporting 80% to 90% deficiency among different age groups. While we all know that the only popular source of Vitamin D is sun exposure, despite enough sunlight majority of us suffer from this essential vitamin in the body. We got in touch with Dr Nimra Chaudhary, General Physician, Prakash Hospital in Noida to know more about Vitamin D deficiency, and long term complications if left undiagnosed.

According to Dr Chaudhary several factors can cause Vitamin D deficiency in an individual.

"The deficiency can easily be overcome with supplements especially if the intake from natural sources is poor," says Dr Chaudhary.

Variations of Supplements:

Two commonly used supplements are Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Vitamin D3 is used since it is stronger for increasing the blood level.

Dosage: Age, existing levels, and health conditions influence the appropriate dosage, ranging from 600 IU to 2000 IU per day. A doctor may recommend higher dosages for more extreme cases.

Precautions: Over-supplementation can be toxic, thus, adherence to a doctor's prescription is key.

(It is recommended to consult with your physician for any kind of supplements)

Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency

Some of the common symptoms include:

Feeling weak or tired, feeling pain in the bones, and being weak in muscles.

Having recurrent infections, mood swings (in some cases leading to depression), and taking a long time to heal.

In Children: Delayed growth and soft bones that cause rickets.

In Adults: Osteoporosis and fractures.