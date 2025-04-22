ETV Bharat / health

Type 5 Diabetes: What All You Should Know About This Overlooked Subtype Of Diabetes

In the last few years, diabetes has become a common topic of health concern for many. While most people know about Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, which are conditions tied to insulin production or resistance, many are unaware of Type 5 diabetes.

Dr G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad explains that Type 5 diabetes is a rare and often misunderstood subtype of diabetes which is linked to mitochondria dysfunction, where cellular energy impacts the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels.

What is Type 5 Diabetes

Type 5 Diabetes, also referred to as malnutrition-related diabetes, is a distinct form of diabetes recently classified as a standalone type. "Unlike Type 1 (autoimmune) or Type 2 (insulin resistance), this form is rooted in chronic undernutrition—particularly during early childhood or adolescence— which impairs the pancreas' ability to produce insulin,: says Dr Reddy.

He further explains that it primarily affects lean young adults, especially males in low- and middle-income countries. "These individuals are often underweight (BMI < 18.5) and have very low body fat levels, around 10–12%, compared to 20–25% in healthy adults. They are insulin-deficient but not insulin-resistant, which makes their condition unique," explains the diabetologist.

Those with mitochondrial disease or unexplained diabetes symptoms are prone to develop Type 5 Diabetes (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Symptoms to Watch For

Symptoms of Type 5 Diabetes are mostly similar to other diabetes type. However, Dr Reddy says they can be accompanied by other signs of mitochondrial dysfunction, such as:

Muscle weakness or fatigue

Neurological issues like seizures or developmental delays

Heart problems

Gastrointestinal disturbances

Hearing or vision loss

Some of the common symptoms may resemble other types of diabetes such as: