Why The Mediterranean Diet Is The Healthiest Way Of Life You Can Choose

Age-related brain atrophy, the gradual loss of neurons and shrinkage of brain tissue is a natural part of ageing, which can lead to cognitive decline and other neurological issues. While so far ageing cannot be prevented, recent research from an 18-month dietary intervention offers hope that lifestyle and dietary changes can slow brain ageing. A new international study, led by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev as part of the DIRECT PLUS Brain MRI trial, has brought to light how blood sugar control can significantly impact brain health.

Brain age, as evaluated by MRI measurements of the hippocampus and lateral ventricles, reflects the biological ageing of the brain, which can differ from a person's chronological age. Chronological age is the number of years lived, while brain age indicates the brain's health. Typically, as we age, the hippocampus shrinks and the lateral ventricles expand, serving as markers of brain ageing.

What is the study?

The study, which was published recently in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition 2024 was conducted by an international team of brain and nutrition experts, including researchers from Ben-Gurion University, Harvard University, Leipzig University, and more. The research was primarily carried out by PhD student Dafna Pachter and overseen by Prof. Iris Shai, along with several international collaborators. A previous study published two years ago in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition 2022 reported that Mediterranean (MED) and green-MED diets significantly attenuated age-related brain atrophy by 50% within 18 months. In the current study, the researchers aimed to understand the mechanism by which the slowing of brain atrophy occurs.

Earlier research has highlighted the benefits of the Green Mediterranean (Green-Med) diet, including better blood sugar control. The Green-Med diet is rich in polyphenols from plant-based sources like Mankai (a high-protein aquatic plant) and green tea while being low in red and processed meats. The current study further strengthens this connection by suggesting that the Green-Med diet may not only support metabolic health but also exert protective effects on brain structure and function.

Why the Mediterranean diet is healthy

For centuries, the Mediterranean diet has been a way of life for people living in countries like Greece, Italy, and Spain, where fresh, unprocessed foods are the center of daily meals. Unlike restrictive or fad diets, this way of eating promotes a balanced, nutrient-rich approach. From protecting your heart to boosting cognitive function, here’s why the Mediterranean diet has earned its reputation as one of the healthiest lifestyles in the world.

Noted nutritionist Dr. Sucharita Sengupta says the high fiber content in the Mediterranean diet is full of health benefits and is the most advanced diet for patients with chronic health issues. "The Mediterranean diet limits the consumption of saturated fat that we consume through outside food which is high in salt and fat. The fiber intake is high in the Mediterranean diet, which is beneficial for people with underlying medical conditions like diabetes, cognitive function and heart health," says the nutritionist. She also says in some chronic health conditions Mediterranean diet is recommended as the recovery rate is high. "The diet is recommended for those with underlying medical conditions as it has more fiber and green leafy vegetable high in Omega 3 and fatty acids."

Supports heart health

The Mediterranean diet is known for its positive effects on cardiovascular health. Rich in heart-friendly fats like olive oil, nuts, and fatty fish, this diet helps to lower “bad” LDL cholesterol while maintaining “good” HDL levels. Studies suggest that following this diet can reduce the risk of heart disease and lower blood pressure, which are key factors in promoting long-term heart health.