ETV Bharat / health

Is Somatic Yoga the New Therapy? How The Ancient Practice Of Healing Is Used To Treat Trauma

Somatic Yoga is emerging as a promising practice that bridges the gap between body and awareness and mental well-being (Representational Image) ( ETV Bharat )

In the time when mental health struggles have become common, a growing number of people are turning to alternative and holistic therapies for support. Among these, Somatic Yoga is emerging as a promising practice that bridges the gap between body and awareness and mental well-being. Unlike conventional yoga forms that primarily focus on flexibility and strength, somatic yoga is more about body's internal aspect and to promote connection between physical sensations and emotional states. Expert say this approach is highly effective in treating mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, and trauma.

What is Somatic Yoga?

According to Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, Somatic yoga combines principles of traditional yoga with somatic therapy. "It is a body-centered therapeutic approach that helps individual become aware of how stress, emotions, and trauma are stored in the body," says Dr Shetty. It is practiced through gentle, mindful movements, deep breathing, and focused attention. "This practice guides individuals to tune into their body's sensations, release tension, and recalibrate the nervous system," explains the expert.

Moreover, somatic yoga emphasises on slow intentional movements. It is often performed with the eyes closed, which allows practitioners to fully inhabit their bodies. "This meditative style can reset the nervous system from a chronic state of fight-or-flight to one of rest and repair," says Dr Shetty.

The Science Behind Somatic Yoga and Mental Health

Dr Shetty emphasises that the body stores emotional pain and trauma in ways that the mind alone can't access. "Somatic yoga works by reconnecting the mind and body, which is often disrupted in mental illness such as PTSD, chronic anxiety, and depression," he says.

Somatic yoga emphasises on slow intentional movements (Representational Image) (ETV Bharat)

Explaining further he says that when the body is stressed, our nervous system shifts into survival mode. This leads to increased cortisol levels, muscle tightness, shallow breathing, and hypervigilance. Here are some of the responses that somatic yoga addresses directly:

Regulating the Nervous System: With slow, mindful movements and deep breathing, somatic yoga activates the parasympathetic nervous system, reduces anxiety and promotes relaxation.

Releasing Muscle Armoring: Most times, emotional distress manifests as chronic muscle tension. Somatic yoga helps release these patterns, and gives relief from physical discomfort linked to psychological stress.

Builds Introspective Awareness: Those who practice somatic yoga learn to perceive internal bodily sensation, which enhances emotional regulation and helps detect signs of distress before they escalate.

Grounding and Presence: For those who experience trauma or anxiety, somatic yoga can help them live in the moment through its grounding techniques. It reduces dissociation and overthinking.