Is Somatic Yoga the New Therapy? How The Ancient Practice Of Healing Is Used To Treat Trauma

In the time when mental health struggles have become common, a growing number of people are turning to alternative and holistic therapies for support. Among these, Somatic Yoga is emerging as a promising practice that bridges the gap between body and awareness and mental well-being. Unlike conventional yoga forms that primarily focus on flexibility and strength, somatic yoga is more about body's internal aspect and to promote connection between physical sensations and emotional states. Expert say this approach is highly effective in treating mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, and trauma.
What is Somatic Yoga?
According to Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, Somatic yoga combines principles of traditional yoga with somatic therapy. "It is a body-centered therapeutic approach that helps individual become aware of how stress, emotions, and trauma are stored in the body," says Dr Shetty. It is practiced through gentle, mindful movements, deep breathing, and focused attention. "This practice guides individuals to tune into their body's sensations, release tension, and recalibrate the nervous system," explains the expert.
Moreover, somatic yoga emphasises on slow intentional movements. It is often performed with the eyes closed, which allows practitioners to fully inhabit their bodies. "This meditative style can reset the nervous system from a chronic state of fight-or-flight to one of rest and repair," says Dr Shetty.
The Science Behind Somatic Yoga and Mental Health
Dr Shetty emphasises that the body stores emotional pain and trauma in ways that the mind alone can't access. "Somatic yoga works by reconnecting the mind and body, which is often disrupted in mental illness such as PTSD, chronic anxiety, and depression," he says.
Explaining further he says that when the body is stressed, our nervous system shifts into survival mode. This leads to increased cortisol levels, muscle tightness, shallow breathing, and hypervigilance. Here are some of the responses that somatic yoga addresses directly:
Regulating the Nervous System: With slow, mindful movements and deep breathing, somatic yoga activates the parasympathetic nervous system, reduces anxiety and promotes relaxation.
Releasing Muscle Armoring: Most times, emotional distress manifests as chronic muscle tension. Somatic yoga helps release these patterns, and gives relief from physical discomfort linked to psychological stress.
Builds Introspective Awareness: Those who practice somatic yoga learn to perceive internal bodily sensation, which enhances emotional regulation and helps detect signs of distress before they escalate.
Grounding and Presence: For those who experience trauma or anxiety, somatic yoga can help them live in the moment through its grounding techniques. It reduces dissociation and overthinking.
Somatic Yoga for Specific Mental Health Conditions:
Anxiety Disorder: Somatic yoga can help deal with physiological symptoms of anxiety such as rapid heartbeat, breathlessness, and muscle tension. Breathwork and gentle poses create a calming loop between the body and brain, which reduces the panic response.
Depression:
People with depression feel disconnected from their bodies or stuck in a state of numbness. The mindful engagement of somatic yoga helps reawaken the senses, enhances body awareness, and stimulates the release of endorphins, which are the body's natural mood enhancing hormones.
Trauma and PTSD:
Those who have survived trauma, experience a disconnection between their minds and bodies. "Somatic yoga provides a safe, controlled space to explore bodily sensations without reliving the trauma. This helps individuals reclaim their agency over their emotional and physical experiences," says the yoga expert.
Chronic Stress and Burnout:
When you suffer from chronic stress, it wears down the body's resilience over time. "Through consistent practice, somatic yoga helps reset stress patterns and promotes a state of ease and recovery, which is important for mental rejuvenation," says Dr Shetty.
Key Elements of Somatic Yoga Practice:
- Gentle Movements:
- Breathwork (Pranayama)
- Body Scanning
- Visualisation
- Mindfulness Meditation
- Benefits Beyond Mental Illness
Apart from helping in recovering from mental health, somatic yoga improves overall well-being by:
- Enhancing sleep quality
- Improving posture and mobility
- Reducing chronic pain
- Increasing emotional resilience
- Boosting self-compassion and self-awareness
How to Start Practicing Somatic Yoga
For beginners, Dr Shetty advises to start with a trained somatic yoga therapist or instructor who understands trauma-sensitive approaches.
