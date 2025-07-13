Sepsis Is the Third Leading Cause Of Death In Pregnant Women; Here's Everything You Need To Know About This Life-Threatening Condition

Parvez Ud Din

Srinagar: Maternal sepsis is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality in India. According to a study conducted by the International Journal of Reproduction, Contraception, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, sepsis accounted for 35 maternal deaths, with a mortality ratio of 128 per 100,000 live births in 2016. The number has anything but spiked in this little less than one decade.

Sepsis is a serious medical condition that can affect pregnant women during or after childbirth. It occurs when an infection spreads to the bloodstream and begins to affect various parts of the body. If not treated in time, sepsis can prove fatal. The infection, once it goes into overdrive, causes damage to its tissues and organs, making this essentially a severe and potentially fatal complication of an infection where the immune system overreacts, leading to inflammation and organ dysfunction. Experts explained at a two-day conference organised by the Department of Gynaecology, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar. The conference was focused on 'Sepsis in Pregnant Women' to raise awareness about the infection, prevention, and timely treatment along with necessary precautions.

“Only by educating people about the causes of sepsis, the importance of precautionary measures, and the availability of advanced treatment can we reduce maternal deaths due to this infection,” said Dr Iffat Hassan Shah, Principal of GMC Srinagar. "This is a dangerous infection that threatens both mother and child. It can affect the heart, kidneys, brain, liver, and other organs," explained Dr Ayed Masooma Rizvi, Professor and Head of the Department of Gynaecology at Lal Ded Hospital.

She added that while sepsis occurs in women worldwide, in India it contributes to approximately 11 percent of maternal deaths. “It is the third most common cause of death during childbirth — after brain haemorrhage and complications due to high blood pressure,” said Dr Rizvi. She further recommended that the treatment should begin within the first hour of diagnosis, which she calls the golden hour'. "If delayed, the chances of survival significantly decrease,” she warned.

It is a known fact that during pregnancy, a woman's immune system is weaker than usual, which reduces her ability to fight infections. “Any signs of infection should be taken seriously, and immediate medical attention is necessary,” suggests the doctor.

Early Symptoms of Sepsis:

Fever

Rapid Heartbeat

Difficulty Breathing

Mental Confusion or Changes in Mental State

Low Blood Pressure

Decreased Urination

Skin Discolouration (especially bluish tint)

Dizziness and weakness

Prevention is Cure

While the treatment at the first warning sign is important, diagnosis plays an equally crucial role. Dr Samina Sultana said that in many cases, due to a lack of proper treatment, sepsis progresses rapidly, leading to multiple organ failure—especially the liver and kidneys—resulting in death. "Information about this condition must be disseminated not only to pregnant women but also to doctors and paramedical staff," said Dr Sultana, emphasising the urgency of information and infrastructure in Kashmir. “Immediate medical attention is critical for diagnosis and treatment, especially during childbirth,” reiterates the doctor.

For its cause, Sepsis is usually a result of bacteria, viruses, or fungi, and during childbirth, it often spreads through the uterus, cervix, or birth-related wounds. "A weakened immune system, pre-existing health issues, and poor hygiene increase the risk of sepsis," she shares. This brings us to the prevention part, which experts agree that the right measures can reduce the risk of infection during pregnancy. "Avoiding anemia, maintaining proper hygiene, and seeking immediate medical attention at the first signs of infection to protect both mother and child," said the expert in conclusion.