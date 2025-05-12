Everything You Need To Know About Ovarian Cancer; From Exercise To Plant-based Diet And Risk Factors

According to the World Cancer Research Fund report, India is the second highest country with ovarian cancer cases after China. Every year over 47,000 cases are reported in India. new studies and clinical practice suggest that lifestyle choices are a major determinant of ovarian health. While genes and age remain strong risk factors, modifiable lifestyle determinants such as physical activity and nutrition can influence ovarian function, inflammation, and even the risk of cancer.

What is Ovarian Cancer?

According to Dr. Indhra Nedumaran, Senior Consultant, Gynaecology at MGM Cancer Institute in Chennai, ovarian cancer, simply put, is a type of cancer where there is uncontrollable growth of abnormal cells in the ovaries. They are caused due to genetic changes that occur in a person’s lifetime. Alternatively, they can be caused due to inherited genes.

In India, ovarian cancer is the third most common cancer affecting women, the first two being breast cancer and cervical cancer. "As ovarian cancer is typically diagnosed only in its advanced stage, most of the time, it complicates the treatment and cure," informs Dr Nedumaran.

Some of the possible risk factors for developing ovarian cancer are early menarche (the first period) and late menopause. Furthermore, research states that fluid released during ovulation, the Follicular fluid, contains cytokines that damage the epithelial DNA present in the fallopian tubes. This predisposes a person to cancer. "This risk factor provides the basis for using oral contraception that prevents ovulation as a prophylaxis (preventive action) for ovarian cancer," says the gynaecologist.

Factors Responsible for Overian Cancer

Apart from menarche and late menopause, Dr Nedumaran says that reproductive choices have an impact on the appearance of ovarian cancer. Having a child before 25 years and breastfeeding may reduce ovulation and thereby reduce the risk of ovarian cancer. "It is advisable to have regular follow-ups for infertility and infertility-treated patients it will help in early diagnosis and finding a complete cure," recommends Dr Nedumaran.

Additionally, genetic factors can also influence the presentation of ovarian cancer. "Genetic screening can identify the risk factors and undertake precautionary measures and procedures ranging from taking oral contraceptive pills to prophylactic fallopian tube removal (Salpingectomy) to ovarian removal (oophorectomy)," she says.

Another risk factor, Dr Nedumaran says is obesity. Obesity can be a result of genetic, environmental, and physiological factors. Lifestyle, diet, and exercise also play an important role in obesity. Obesity is often a risk factor for a host of other diseases, including heart disease, liver disease, diabetes, and some cancers. For ovarian cancer, too, obesity is a risk factor.

Lifestyle Modifications that Can Prevent Overain Cancer

Usually, for most people, obesity can be managed and moderated through lifestyle modification. This includes having a diet rich in protein and fibre. Moreover, fruits and vegetables should make up 50% of your meal. A low-carb diet will also aid this endeavour. "Healthy eating habits, along with regular exercise, will help reduce and maintain a normal BMI (Body Mass Index). Eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly are the two pillars of sustainable obesity management. This indirectly helps in reducing the risk of ovarian cancer," says Dr Nedumaran.

According to Dr Dr N S Saradha, Obstetrics, Gynaecology and IVF at SIMS Hospitals in Chennai, Regular exercise can play an important role in preventing ovArian cancer. "Exercise increases blood supply to the pelvic organs, enhances endocrine equilibrium, and decreases insulin resistance, factors that can contribute to ovarian failure if neglected," says Dr Saradha.

As individuals, we often underestimate the impact of physical activity, and most women in Indian do not even think exercise as their priority. Dr Saradha suggests at least 40 minutes of aerobic walk five times a week to "Moderate estrogen metabolism and reduce levels of circulating growth factors that spur cell growth in the ovaries."

Plant-based Diet

Apart from exercise, Dr Saradha says a plant-based diet is equally potent. Diets rich in whole grains, legumes, cruciferous vegetables, berries, and healthy fats like flaxseed or walnuts offer antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. She says, cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and kale are packed with glucosinolates, which enhance hormonal detoxification pathways. Similarly, soy foods and flaxseed contain phytoestrogens that can naturally help balance estrogen levels without increasing risk. "These aren’t magic foods, but when consumed consistently as part of a well-planned, plant-based diet, they support long-term ovarian resilience," says Dr Saradha.

She says that plant-based diets also contribute to lower body fat, "which reduces peripheral aromatisation of androgens to estrogen, a process linked to ovarian dysfunction and certain cancers. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of such diets reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are associated with tumor growth and progression in ovarian cancer."

Dr Nedumaran also agrees that a plant-based diet can also reducing the risk of ovarian cancer. She says that a plate where plants are the star goes a long way in improving health. "Cruciferous veggies, fiber and flavonoids have anti-cancer properties. Isoflavones in soy and soy-based products have been discovered to reduce ovarian cancer risk. "Dairy and dairy-based products can be avoided. Foods rich in trans-fat, like processed food and deep-fried dishes, are another item to be checked off the list," suggests Dr Nedumaran.

Exercise with Plant-based Diet, a combination to combat Ovarian Cancer

Experts say a good diet plan, goes well with a good exercise plan. They are inseparable. Physical activity is shown to have reduced ovarian cancer risk and also helps in maintain strength after a cancer diagnosis. It also aids in improving immunity and overall health.

"Gynecologic symptoms such as ovarian cysts and chronic inflammation are more common in women with a high intake of processed meat and saturated fats. It’s not about being perfect, it’s about being consistent. Eating well and exercising consciously are powerful interventions we can all do. When initiated early on, these habits can be protective not just for the ovaries, but for overall health," says Dr Saradha. On the other hand, Dr Nedumaran recommends meeting a specialist to assess and understand your risk of ovarian cancer. "This will also provide an understanding of the preventive measures available. Further, it can help instigate lifestyle changes necessary to reduce the risk of ovarian cancer," concludes the senior gynecologist.