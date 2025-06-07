What Is OMAD That Helped Karan Johar Lose 20 Kg Weight

Karan Johar has come a long way, not just with his films and craft but also with her physical transformation. His latest appearance see him in a completely different appearance, for better. He looks fitter and slimmer. This has sparked widespread curiosity for the dramatic change in his physique. While many have applauded his dedication to health and weight loss, many are concerned about extreme measure he may have taken to lose weight. The filmmaker, however, set the record straight by crediting a clean diet, disciplined fitness routine, and a using a method of intermittent fasting known as OMAD.

What is OMAD?

OMAD stands for "One Meal A Day", which is a strict intermittent fasting routine where you consume all your daily calories within a single mealtime window. This is often within one hour, and fast for remaining 23 hours. This was of dieting is designed to restrict calorie intake. OMAD is believed to expedite fat loss and boost metabolic efficiency.

According to reports, Karan Johar followed OMAD plan for seven months, which resulted in a weight loss of 20 kilograms. However, it wasn't just about eating once a day, he also cut out lactose, gluten, and sugar. These are all known triggers for bloating, inflammation, and digestive distress.

What is OMAD diet and how it helps (ETV Bharat)

How OMAD Works?

The principle of OMAD is simple but intense. "When you reduce your eating window, your body taps into stored fat for energy instead of constantly relying on glucose. This metabolic shift can improve digestion, enhance insulin sensitivity, and promote fat burning," says Dr Tahir Kamran Tak, a naturopathy doctor.

Benefits of OMAD

Here are some benefits of following One-Meal-a-Day routine:

Improved Blood Sugar Control: OMAD can help lower blood sugar and reduce insulin resistance in some individuals.

Lowered Risk of Heart Disease: It could help decrease LDL (bad cholesterol) and inflammation, both linked to heart conditions.

Enhanced Mitochondrial Function: Fasting is touted to have potential to improve energy production and support a healthy nervous system.

Reduced Bloating: When you eat fewer meals, you are less likely to have digestive issues.

OMAD, One-Meal-A-Day Plan and who should not follow this diet (ETV Bharat)

Drawback and Risks of OMAD

Experts suggest caution as OMAD is not for everyone and can come with serious drawbacks.

Nutritional Deficiencies: Restricting food to one meal a day can hamper with daily nutrient requirements for some individuals.

Increased Health Risks: Some studies have found that OMAD may raise blood pressure and LDL (bad cholesterol) cholesterol in certain individuals.

Disrupted Hormones: This is particularly for women, for OMAD might cause irregular periods, thyroid imbalances, and slowed metabolism.

Extreme Hunger and Cravings: Limiting food intake can lead to increase in hunger hormones, which makes it difficult to stick to the same diet.

Not Sustainable for All: OMAD diet is rigid and hard to maintain for a long time, especially those who have demanding physical routine. This will only enhance weakness and other health issues.

According to Dr Tak, there's no one-size-fits-all solution. "OMAD has potential for fast weight loss but it is not for those who have insulin resistance or have prediabetes. "It is not advised for those with high activity levels, existing health conditions, or those ho need nutrition with multiple meals," says Dr Tak. "It is advised to take medical guidance and not follow any trend or fad that celebrities follow. No one knows the full picture so it's advisable to follow what suits you under a guidance of your nutritionist," suggests Dr Tak.