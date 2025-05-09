World Lupus Day: Everything You Need To Know About this Autoimmune Disease That Affects Many Pars Of The Body

As the world continues to grow so as the research about different autoimmune disorders. Lupus, is one such autoimmune disease that hasn't been spoken about much so far. Lupus, an autoimmune disease makes your body's immune system attack your own tissues and organs. This inflammation can affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs, to say almost every vital organ of the body. And to raise awareness about this rare but severe disease, World Lupus Day is marked every year on May 10. The day is dedicated to people worldwide who suffer from this debilitating autoimmune disease and struggle with multiple symptoms in their body.
What is Lupus Disease
An autoimmune disease, Lupus attacks many parts of the body and Dr Amir Hussain, Consultant Physician says that the symptoms of this conditions are similar to many health issues, "which makes early diagnosis challenging as well as crucial."
The wide range of symptoms in the body includes joint pain, headache, rashes, fever, fatigue, mouth sore, confusion, swollen glands, and blood clots among others. Experts say the condition can also weaken bones and cause osteoporosis and may affect heart causing cardiovascular issues. Genetic factors, hormones, environmental factors, smoking or stress can also raise chances of this disease.
Why Does the World Need Lupus Day
According to a research conducted by Lupus Foundation America, more than five million people suffer from Lupus worldwide. The day is dedicated to those who suffer from this debilitating disease and struggle with multiple symptoms across their body. This annual observance focuses on the need for improved patient healthcare services, increased research into the causes of and cure for lupus, earlier diagnosis and treatment of lupus. World Lupus Day also brings together organisations and people affected by the disease around the world and also aims to find ways to lessen the suffering of people with this potentially fatal autoimmune disease.
Facts about Lupus:
Lupus can affect many body parts, including the joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels, or brain.
The most common lupus symptoms (which are the same for men and women) are:
- Extreme fatigue (feeling tired all the time)
- Pain or swelling in the joints
- Swelling in the hands, feet, or around the eyes
- Headaches
- Low fevers
- Sensitivity to sunlight or fluorescent light
- Chest pain when breathing deeply
- Many people with lupus also have problems that affect their skin and hair, like:
- A butterfly-shaped rash on the cheeks and nose
- Hair loss
- Sores in the mouth or nose
- Fingers and toes turning white or blue and feeling numb when a person is cold or stressed (Raynaud’s Disease)
What causes lupus?
Studies have found that certain factors about your health or where you live may trigger lupus:
- Genetic factors
- Hormones
- Environmental factors
- Your health history
Which Tests Providers Diagnosis of Lupus?
As of now, there’s not one test that can confirm a lupus diagnosis. Diagnosing it is usually part of a differential diagnosis. Dr Hussain says there are different tests done to determine other conditions that are causing Lupus disease in the body.
The doctors may prescribe, blood tests to see how well your immune system is working and to check for infections or other issues like anemia or low blood cell counts.
Urine analysis can also help detect infections or other health conditions.
People who have lupus usually have certain antibodies that show their immune system has been overly active.
Treatment for Lupus Disease
According to Dr Hussain There is no cure yet for lupus, but with advancing research and individualised care, doctors can help patients lead full and active lives. However, the doctors says prevention is better cure. Here's how you can prevent Lupus Disease
- Avoiding sun exposure
- Staying active
- Getting enough sleep and protecting your mental health
"Lupus disease requires more than medication. Patient and doctor have to work together to manage this disese," says Dr Hussain.
Lupus cases in India:
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a multisystem autoimmune disease that disproportionately affects women of the reproductive age group. The reported prevalence of SLE in India is 3.2 per 100,000 population. Further over the last 30 years, India has also urbanised and with an increase in number of patients seen at tertiary care hospitals, it seems that the prevalence has increased. Though the prevalence rate of SLE reported from India might be lower than western countries, owing to a population of 1.4 billion, there will be at least 50,000 patients of SLE in India. The number is likely to be higher as the median age of our population is 28.2 and SLE occurs in younger persons.
