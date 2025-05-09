ETV Bharat / health

World Lupus Day: Everything You Need To Know About this Autoimmune Disease That Affects Many Pars Of The Body

Lupus is an autoimmune disease makes your body's immune system attack your own tissues and organs (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

As the world continues to grow so as the research about different autoimmune disorders. Lupus, is one such autoimmune disease that hasn't been spoken about much so far. Lupus, an autoimmune disease makes your body's immune system attack your own tissues and organs. This inflammation can affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs, to say almost every vital organ of the body. And to raise awareness about this rare but severe disease, World Lupus Day is marked every year on May 10. The day is dedicated to people worldwide who suffer from this debilitating autoimmune disease and struggle with multiple symptoms in their body.

What is Lupus Disease

An autoimmune disease, Lupus attacks many parts of the body and Dr Amir Hussain, Consultant Physician says that the symptoms of this conditions are similar to many health issues, "which makes early diagnosis challenging as well as crucial."

The wide range of symptoms in the body includes joint pain, headache, rashes, fever, fatigue, mouth sore, confusion, swollen glands, and blood clots among others. Experts say the condition can also weaken bones and cause osteoporosis and may affect heart causing cardiovascular issues. Genetic factors, hormones, environmental factors, smoking or stress can also raise chances of this disease.

Why Does the World Need Lupus Day

According to a research conducted by Lupus Foundation America, more than five million people suffer from Lupus worldwide. The day is dedicated to those who suffer from this debilitating disease and struggle with multiple symptoms across their body. This annual observance focuses on the need for improved patient healthcare services, increased research into the causes of and cure for lupus, earlier diagnosis and treatment of lupus. World Lupus Day also brings together organisations and people affected by the disease around the world and also aims to find ways to lessen the suffering of people with this potentially fatal autoimmune disease.

Genes play an important role in lupus, but other factors are also involved (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Facts about Lupus:

Lupus can affect many body parts, including the joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels, or brain.

The most common lupus symptoms (which are the same for men and women) are: