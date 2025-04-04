Who Really Needs IVF? The Fertility Challenge And Solution Every Woman Deserves To Know

Think about In Vitro Fertilisation, IVF and you are quickly associating it with women who struggle to conceive naturally. However, while infertility is a major reason for many couples opting for IVF, it is not the only one. Many women choose IVF for reasons that go beyond conventional fertility challenges. Dr Sonu Taxak, a leading IVF specialist and director at Yellow IVF shares many myths around IVF and highlights the reasons why one needs to seen IVF support which is beyond the usual inability to conceive.

According to Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, IVF is regulated in our legal system. It ensures ethical and legal practices in fertility treatments. Dr Taxak says, "While the primary purpose of IVF is to help women who cannot conceive naturally, there are several other medical and social reasons why IVF is an essential option for many. Here are some of the reasons that you may not be aware of:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Women who may conceive naturally, still choose IVF to prevent passing on genetic disorders to their children. Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) allows embryos to be screened for conditions like thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and certain hereditary cancers before implantation. This ensures that only healthy embryos are transferred, which reduces the risk of passing on serious genetic diseases.

Many women who wish to delay their motherhood for personal or professional reasons, or at times medical conditions can also opt for egg freezing through IVF. This, Dr. Taxak says is especially beneficial for career-driven women who want to preserve their fertility and those who are undergoing certain medical treatments like chemotherapy or radiation, which can damage ovarian function. In India, married women can freeze their eggs for IVF treatment later in life.

Unexplained Infertility

Many women have healthy body and system, however, there's no reason why they can not conceive naturally. The unexplained infertility, where all medical tests appear normal, yet conception does not occur, doctors recommend IVF. It has structured and monitored approach that increases the chances of successful pregnancy by controlling the timing and quality or fertilisations.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Age-Related Fertility

It is a known fact that fertility declines with age and women over 35 often experience lower egg quality and quantity. IVF helps by retrieving multiple eggs in a controlled cycle. This increases the chances of successful fertilisations.

Health Risks During Pregnancy

Some women can conceive naturally but face serious health risks during pregnancy due to conditions like severe heart disease, kidney disorders, or autoimmune diseases. In such cases, doctors may recommend gestational surrogacy, where another woman carries the baby to term through IVF.

A Modern Approach to Parenthood

IVF is no longer just a solution for infertility–it is a scientific breakthrough that empowers women to take control of their motherhood choices. Whether for genetic reasons, age-related challenges, or medical concerns, IVF is a hope and opportunity for women who want to embrace motherhood.