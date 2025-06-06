ETV Bharat / health

Meghan Markle's Dancing Video Is A Soothing Way To Induce Contractions Before Delivery: Why Grooving Can Help For Overdue Baby

Meghan Markle is always making headlines, whether it's for her interview, podcasts or curating a show at her home, the Duchess of Sussex always has news following. This time, Meghan shared a fun yet emotional video where she is seen dancing with husband. This wasn't a fun video but a strong message that she had to induce labor pain during her daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's birth.

Along with the video she wrote, "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do! (sic)."

Her video has sparked a conversation around delayed delivery and induced pain, which Meghan did mention that she had to go through. Dancing was her way of inducing labor.

What is Induced Labor And Why It Is Painful

Inducing labor pain is a medical process that stimulates contractions before they begin naturally. According to a study at least 13 per cent of pregnant women in India have induction of labour. Induced labour typically involves medication to initiate or intensify contractions. "While medications are effective, they can cause contractions to become stronger and more rapid than those in natural labour. This means women may not have much time to be mentally and physically prepared," says Dr Manju Sharma, gynaechologist from Jaipur.

As per Meghan's post, she mentions spicy food, walking, and acupuncture are also some other ways to induce labour. Dancing on the other hand is what she tried at last. Meghan is seen dancing with gentle, swaying movements to calming music. While this might seem surprising, experts say movement is a powerful tool during pregnancy and labor.

According to childbirth education and midwives (dai), dancing or rhythmic movement helps in many ways.

"The upright movements help the baby descent into the birth canal. When a woman is dancing, it helps her distract from the pain and release endorphins, which are the body's natural painkillers," says Dr Sharma. Swaying or dancing also helps with pelvic mobility as it keeps the pelvis flexible, which makes creates more space fot the baby to rotate and descend. "Women feel calm when they dance, especially during the delivery. Dancing can calm nerves, reduce anxiety of childbirth, and boost mood. This is important for smooth labor," she says.

