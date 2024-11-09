What Is Hashimoto’s Disease That Arjun Kapoor Is Suffering From? Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment

Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder, affects millions worldwide, including women and men. Recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, publicly spoken about his journey with the condition. He revealed that he suffers from an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. He also said that the disease could also be the reason of his weight gain. "I have something called Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. It's an extension of having a thyroid issue. Your antibodies fight against you. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into stress. The stress mode is when your antibodies believe something is wrong, and it goes into action. The more relaxed I am, the better I look which is ironic because, in this profession, you're not really relaxed," he said in an interview.
What is Hashimoto's disease?
Dr. Rekha Jain, a homeopathic doctor specialising in treating thyroid with homeopathy medicines combined with naturopathy treatment explains that Hashimoto’s disease, also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the thyroid gland — a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck responsible for regulating metabolism through hormone production. "Over time, this autoimmune attack causes inflammation, gradually damaging the thyroid and leading to reduced thyroid hormone levels in the blood. Hashimoto’s is the most common cause of hypothyroidism, especially in women, but it affects men as well," says Dr. Jain.
Causes of Hashimoto’s disease
Experts say that the exact cause of Hashimoto’s remains unclear, though a combination of genetic, environmental, and immune factors is believed to trigger the condition.
Genetic predisposition:
Family history plays a significant role. Research shows that individuals with a family history of thyroid disease or autoimmune conditions are at higher risk. Certain gene mutations have been linked to autoimmune disorders, which might explain familial patterns seen in Hashimoto’s disease.
Hormonal factors:
Hashimoto’s disease is more common in women, suggesting that hormonal differences may influence its onset. For example, women are often diagnosed during hormonal changes such as puberty, pregnancy, or menopause, although men can also develop it.
Environmental triggers:
Certain factors such as high iodine intake, radiation exposure, and even prolonged stress can contribute to triggering the immune response against the thyroid. Recent studies have also shown a link between gut microbiota imbalance and autoimmune diseases, including Hashimoto’s.
Infections:
Although still under study, viral and bacterial infections may be linked to triggering Hashimoto’s disease by stimulating an immune response. Some researchers suggest that infections might prompt the immune system to attack not only foreign pathogens but also healthy thyroid cells.
Symptoms of Hashimoto’s Disease
Symptoms of Hashimoto’s are often develop gradually, which makes it difficult to detect early. Common symptoms include:
Fatigue and weakness
Weight gain
Cold intolerance
Depression and brain fog
Hair loss and dry skin
"Hashimoto’s is typically diagnosed through blood tests that measure levels of thyroid hormones (T3, T4) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). A high TSH level with low thyroid hormones indicates hypothyroidism. Testing for thyroid antibodies (TPOAb and TgAb) can also confirm Hashimoto’s, as these antibodies are often elevated in people with autoimmune thyroid disease," Says Dr. Jain.
Treatment options for Hashimoto’s Disease
While there is currently no cure for Hashimoto’s disease, several treatments and lifestyle adjustments can help manage symptoms and slow its progression.
Thyroid hormone replacement therapy
The most common treatment is levothyroxine, a synthetic form of thyroxine (T4), which replaces the deficient hormone and helps restore normal hormone levels. Studies show that adjusting the dosage to an individual's needs effectively alleviates symptoms for most people. "Although, this should be the last option," says Dr. Jain.
Diet and lifestyle adjustments
Gluten-free diet: Emerging research suggests that a gluten-free diet may benefit some people with Hashimoto’s, particularly those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Gluten is thought to increase gut permeability, which may exacerbate autoimmune reactions.
Anti-inflammatory diet: Foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and selenium can help reduce inflammation. Brazil nuts, fatty fish, and leafy greens are often recommended.
Avoiding excessive iodine: While iodine is essential for thyroid function, too much can aggravate Hashimoto’s symptoms. It’s important to maintain a balanced intake.
Stress management: Chronic stress is known to affect the immune system, potentially worsening autoimmune reactions. Regular exercise, meditation, and practices like yoga have been shown to help reduce stress and improve well-being in patients with Hashimoto’s.
Vitamin and mineral supplementation: Certain nutrients, such as selenium and vitamin D, play a key role in thyroid function and immune health. Supplementing these nutrients, as suggested in some studies, may help improve thyroid function and reduce antibody levels in Hashimoto’s patients.
Regular monitoring and medication adjustments: "Because Hashimoto’s disease is progressive, patients need regular monitoring to ensure their thyroid hormone levels are stable. TSH levels may need periodic re-evaluation, and treatment dosages may require adjustment over time to match the body’s changing needs," says Dr. Jain.
