What Is Hashimoto’s Disease That Arjun Kapoor Is Suffering From? Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment

Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder, affects millions worldwide, including women and men. Recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, publicly spoken about his journey with the condition. He revealed that he suffers from an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. He also said that the disease could also be the reason of his weight gain. "I have something called Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. It's an extension of having a thyroid issue. Your antibodies fight against you. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into stress. The stress mode is when your antibodies believe something is wrong, and it goes into action. The more relaxed I am, the better I look which is ironic because, in this profession, you're not really relaxed," he said in an interview.

What is Hashimoto's disease?

Dr. Rekha Jain, a homeopathic doctor specialising in treating thyroid with homeopathy medicines combined with naturopathy treatment explains that Hashimoto’s disease, also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the thyroid gland — a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck responsible for regulating metabolism through hormone production. "Over time, this autoimmune attack causes inflammation, gradually damaging the thyroid and leading to reduced thyroid hormone levels in the blood. Hashimoto’s is the most common cause of hypothyroidism, especially in women, but it affects men as well," says Dr. Jain.

Causes of Hashimoto’s disease

Experts say that the exact cause of Hashimoto’s remains unclear, though a combination of genetic, environmental, and immune factors is believed to trigger the condition.

Genetic predisposition:

Family history plays a significant role. Research shows that individuals with a family history of thyroid disease or autoimmune conditions are at higher risk. Certain gene mutations have been linked to autoimmune disorders, which might explain familial patterns seen in Hashimoto’s disease.

Hormonal factors:

Hashimoto’s disease is more common in women, suggesting that hormonal differences may influence its onset. For example, women are often diagnosed during hormonal changes such as puberty, pregnancy, or menopause, although men can also develop it.

Environmental triggers:

Certain factors such as high iodine intake, radiation exposure, and even prolonged stress can contribute to triggering the immune response against the thyroid. Recent studies have also shown a link between gut microbiota imbalance and autoimmune diseases, including Hashimoto’s.

Infections:

Although still under study, viral and bacterial infections may be linked to triggering Hashimoto’s disease by stimulating an immune response. Some researchers suggest that infections might prompt the immune system to attack not only foreign pathogens but also healthy thyroid cells.

Symptoms of Hashimoto’s Disease

Symptoms of Hashimoto’s are often develop gradually, which makes it difficult to detect early. Common symptoms include: