Woman's Health: What Is Genital Herpes And How You Can Prevent It

Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that commonly occurs due to simplex virus (HSV). It is a lifelong condition that can raise the chance of recurring outbreaks of painful sores and blisters down there. With increasing number of genital herpes cases in India, doctors warn that prevention is the cure as the condition is though treated can have repeated outbreaks. Dr. Manisha Tomar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Noida says that the cause of genital herpes is the simplex virus.

"HSV-1 is linked to cold sores around the mouth but can also cause genital herpes through oral-genital contact. HSV-2 causes genital herpes and is known to spread via sexual contact. The virus can also get transmitted through vaginal, anal, and oral sex," explains Dr. Tomar.

What are the symptoms of genital herpes?

Some of the primary symptoms are:

Painful blisters or sores in the genital or anal area.

Itching or burning sensation around the affected area.

Flu-like symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches.

Tingling or shooting pain in the legs or buttocks.

Dr. Tomar suggests to initiate the treatment "without any delay."

For the diagnisis, the expert will perform a physical exam to monitor the symptoms. "Examining the sores and then suggest prompt treatment. Then the swab will be collected from a sore to test for HSV. Other blood tests will help to detect antibodies to determine past exposure to the virus. Don’t delay the treatment once you are diagnosed with genital herpes," advises the Gynecologist.

Tips to manage genital herpes:

The expert will decide on an appropriate line of treatment for you. However, antiviral medication can help get much-needed relief.

Warm baths

Pain relievers

Topical creams to ease discomfort during an outbreak

"Practice safe sex by using protection in the form of condoms during sexual activity, and avoid sexual contact during an active outbreak. Speak to your partner and communicate effectively regarding the condition to seek support," suggests the doctor.

Living with genital herpes:

Genital herpes can take a toll on your emotional well-being by impacting the social aspect of life. You will feel frustrated, embarrassed, lonely may avoid socialising, and also feel depressed. "Join support groups or talk to a counselor to address feelings of anxiety or shame. Be honest with your partner about your condition and work together to manage risks. Stay in touch with the doctor regularly and monitor the condition to improve the quality of life. If you suspect you may have genital herpes, reach out to the doctor for proper guidance," says Dr. Tomar.

Understanding the condition, seeking timely medical advice, and adopting preventive measures will help one to overcome genital herpes. Make informed choices when it comes to overall well-being.

